World Cup 2022: Messi the master as Argentina beat Netherlands in chaotic Qatar classic

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Lusail Stadium

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments63

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

The clock was ticking towards 1am local time at Lusail Stadium when Argentina's vast hordes of support burst into their second round of wild celebrations as a chaotic, dramatic World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands was finally won.

Argentina's sense of destiny here in Qatar is acquiring several layers, the first being that Lionel Messi is on a mission to win the one elite trophy that has always eluded his grasp.

And it was sharpened before the game when the songs that have provided the soundtrack to Argentina's World Cup campaign filled the surroundings of this futuristic arena as Brazil, those bitter historic rivals, went out on penalties to Croatia.

If Argentina's players and fans celebrated twice, they also effectively had to win this quarter-final twice, squandering a 2-0 lead in the 11th minute of stoppage time before prevailing 4-3 on penalties to meet the World Cup's very own mentality monsters of Croatia in the semi-final on Tuesday.

The Argentine masses who made up the vast majority of the 88,235 crowd, providing a wall of sound and a splash of colour, were silenced momentarily when the unlikely figure of Wout Weghorst, on loan at Besiktas from Burnley and on as a substitute, scored two late goals to send the game into extra time.

It came as a huge shock to Argentina's system after 35-year-old Messi, in what is surely his last World Cup, looked to be inspiring them into the semi-finals with something to spare after brilliantly creating Nahuel Molina's opener before the break, then making it 2-0 from the spot in the 73rd minute.

Aston Villa's keeper Emi Martinez was Argentina's hero in the penalties, saving the first two Netherlands spot-kicks from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis as the eventual victory margin was 4-3.

Argentina's celebrations were a mixture of relief, pure elation and the increasing sense - especially after Brazil's demise - that this really could be their World Cup, although they under-estimate Croatia at their peril.

Their fans claimed huge swathes of Lusail Stadium for almost an hour after the game to go through their full songbook long after Argentina's joyous players had departed the scene.

When they finally left the party only moved outside, the drums and horns still providing a backing track that was going on well into the night.

And all this after a match of many flashpoints that yielded 17 yellow cards plus a red for Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries at the end, the largest number in World Cup history.

This included 15 players plus Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and his assistant Walter Samuel. Dutch striker Weghorst was booked before he even came on as substitute.

Spanish referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz could actually be described as lenient, despite this history-making tally, especially when he completely ignored a deliberate handball by Messi, who was later shown a yellow card.

In other words, all rather eventful.

At the heart of it all was the masterly Messi, who now has four goals and two assists in Argentina's nine goals in the tournament so far. He also has 10 World Cup goals for Argentina, level with Gabriel Batistuta.

Argentina's journey into the semi-final has echoes of their run to the 1990 World Cup final, which they lost to West Germany.

They were stunned by Cameroon in their opening game in Italy and here they were victims of the tournament's biggest shock result when they lost to Saudi Arabia at the start of their group.

Messi is a member of this World Cup's elite at a tournament that has seen Cristiano Ronaldo marginalised by Portugal and Neymar injured and then eliminated with Brazil.

France's Kylian Mbappe remains but there is now the growing sense that Argentina's superstar will contest another World Cup final, a chance to atone for the defeat by Germany in 2014.

He may provide the silken genius in this team but it is also mixed with a steel that makes Argentina the fiercest of opponents.

This can too often spill over into the sort of skirmishes we saw here, when players clashed on several occasions, including when Leandro Paredes was fortunate to stay on after receiving a yellow card for a poor challenge on Nathan Ake before blasting the ball at an understandably enraged Dutch bench.

Not that Argentina will care. They adopt the ruthless, uncompromising approach that is designed to win World Cups not popularity contests, and the two-time winners will be heavily backed to reach a sixth final, their first since they lost to Germany in Rio eight years ago.

Messi was left heartbroken at Argentina's failure to record the ultimate triumph in the great Brazilian temple of the Maracana back then - now he will have his sights on the crowning glory of his career at Lusail Stadium on 18 December.

Comments

Join the conversation

66 comments

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 00:33

    I enjoyed this game. And Messi played well. But, why is it so unsurprising to see this being made here into ALL about Messi. Based on previous input, I'm surprised there weren't a few references in here to how utterly terrible a person and player Ronaldo now is. Obsessions/agendas......

  • Comment posted by Astle2005, today at 00:33

    Saudi Arabia showed us exactly how to beat this Argentina side. Be physical and they don’t like it. I don’t understand why others team haven’t employed those tactics against them

  • Comment posted by Novak Noprob, today at 00:33

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by camerajuan, today at 00:33

    Shines? He was falling like stock prices in the crash. His pen was the only thing he did. Paredes should've been sent off. They're lucky.

  • Comment posted by n5, today at 00:32

    All those complaining about bias Messi coverage. Please check how many articles there are about Bellingham (won nothing compared to Messi), Grealish (won nothing compared to Messi), Foden (won nothing compared to Messi). He is the GOAT for a reason. He has won all barring the WC. The last true great I saw win it all was Maradona.

  • Comment posted by michael5698, today at 00:30

    I hope Argentina beat Croatia and France in the final. England were rubbish against the USA and are nearly as bad as Wales.

    • Reply posted by Saintpaz, today at 00:34

      Saintpaz replied:
      remove this comment BBC

  • Comment posted by steve973, today at 00:28

    This ref is like the one in 1986 who helped Argentina

    • Reply posted by n5, today at 00:33

      n5 replied:
      Please expand?

  • Comment posted by Lancashire Lass, today at 00:27

    Just an awful game to watch. Argentina played far too dirty and the referee lost control. There should have been at least two sendings off of Argentinian players. The whole thing was tetchy, scrappy and a terrible advert for the game. Messi should have calmed his team down, but instead he was theatrically rolling on the floor with the best of them. He should know and do better.

  • Comment posted by markthelegendkid, today at 00:26

    Messi is the greatest of all time. England fans don’t like him because they have nobody close to his level, even at 35 he’s getting man of the match every game he plays.

    and yes, the bbc are right to keep going on about him. If you lot understood football you’d realise why.

    England getting knocked out tomorrow would be amazing.

    Semi final with Argentina, Croatia, France and Portugal please.

    • Reply posted by J Dogg 44, today at 00:28

      J Dogg 44 replied:
      Have you ever spoken to an English person?

  • Comment posted by Saintpaz, today at 00:26

    Argie players behaviour, hilarious, talk about throwing their toys out of the pram...cheats

    • Reply posted by Lancashire Lass, today at 00:32

      Lancashire Lass replied:
      Cheats, yes, but not hilarious.

  • Comment posted by mashamashamasha, today at 00:26

    What is the BBC's obsession with Messi?.He played ok but the way these reporters go on you would think he floated down from heaven,folded his wings and inspired Argentina to great things.There were players out there tonight who outshone Messi but who didn't even get a mention because he was playing.

    • Reply posted by Saintpaz, today at 00:32

      Saintpaz replied:
      propaganda mate, Argies are cheats and we all saw. Should have been down to 10 men, REF was awful

  • Comment posted by MeeksyPeeksy, today at 00:25

    Never a dull moment when these two meet. It was a close one, if Holland had shown more attacking intent earlier they could have clinched this. Never mind total football, if chucking on the big lads works then do it. Van Gaal is a great manager despite his treatment from Man Ure. But Messi gets a yellow card later despite escaping the most blatant handball you'll ever see earlier ?

    • Reply posted by Saintpaz, today at 00:27

      Saintpaz replied:
      Van Gaal got it wrong

  • Comment posted by NatalieCarb, today at 00:25

    Messi the Master Cheater. Along with the rest of the Argentinan side. Over to you Croatia.

    • Reply posted by Saintpaz, today at 00:29

      Saintpaz replied:
      I'd quite like to beat the Argies in the final and maybe a handball that goes into the net

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 00:23

    Right on queue - The BBC Messi Loving Continues..

    How about Emi Martinez who saved all them Penalties!

    • Reply posted by Bocky, today at 00:25

      Bocky replied:
      You are mistaken, it was Messi who saved the penalties.

  • Comment posted by Liverpool9, today at 00:23

    great match, however - this ref is always looking to steal the show. i guess it adds to the entertainment as a neutral, altho im glad he won't be near the England match!

  • Comment posted by everything counts in large amounts, today at 00:22

    Tumbleweed hmmm

  • Comment posted by KHDG, today at 00:21

    Messi Messi Messi

    Change the record. Rolling on the ground, emblematic of the cheats that wore blue and white tonight

    #AnyoneButArgentina

    • Reply posted by Saintpaz, today at 00:28

      Saintpaz replied:
      cheats the lot of them

  • Comment posted by Julius, today at 00:21

    Hope Croatia wipe the floor with them

    • Reply posted by Saintpaz, today at 00:22

      Saintpaz replied:
      I'd quite like to beat the Argies in the final and maybe a handball that goes into the net

