Crusaders defender Aidan Watson gets above Coleraine's Michael McCrudden at the Showgrounds

Coleraine made it three straight Premiership wins with a 2-0 victory over second-placed Crusaders on Friday night.

Dean Jarvis headed in on the rebound in the first half after Josh Carson's free-kick hit the crossbar.

Evan McLaughlin doubled the lead in the second half by slotting home from a Jarvis cross.

Coleraine stay sixth but the win moves Oran Kearney's side to within three points of the Crues.

There was just 12 minutes on the clock when midfielder Jarvis was quickest to react to net Josh Carson's set-piece rebounded off the woodwork.

And fellow midfielder McLaughlin made it 2-0 on the hour mark when he got on the end of a Jarvis cross to direct his left foot shot past a helpless Jonathan Tuffey in the visitors' goal.

In between times, Stephen Baxter's injury-hit side enjoyed plenty of possession but were unable to find the target.

Adam Lecky and Philip Lowry both headed wide in the first half while Paul Heatley forced a good save from Gareth Deane with a smart volley in the 55th minute.

They threw on all-time leading goalscorer Jordan Owens and promising teenage striker Jay Boyd in the closing stages but were left frustrated by a disciplined Coleraine defence.

That's five clean sheets in a row now in the league for Coleraine, for whom this was a third game in six days.

However, they had enough in the tank to record a first win over the Crues in just over a year and narrow the gap on the teams above them.