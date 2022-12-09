Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

The World Cup loves an unlikely hero - the difference with Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic is that he has now played that role twice in five days.

He may not have been the biggest name in his country's squad when they arrived in Qatar, but he has been vital in their progress to the semi-finals.

In a tournament that has a rich history of penalty shootout drama, saving spot-kicks has become Livakovic's speciality, and he now has quite a collection just from the past week.

As if saving three of them in his side's last-16 shootout win over Japan on Monday was not enough, he followed that by up by helping to topple tournament favourites Brazil on Friday in arguably the biggest shock served up in Qatar so far.

Livakovic only made one shootout save this time but it was still decisive: after he brilliantly denied Rodrygo to keep out Brazil's first penalty, Croatia scored all four of theirs and victory was sealed when Marquinhos hit the post.

"He did what he was supposed to do," Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic said afterwards. "He saved the first penalty which gave us confidence and caused a lack of confidence for Brazil because they were afraid that he would save another.

"But he made the difference for us through the whole match. Brazil created some chances through their quality and speed but he prevented goals because he was in top shape - he was there in the crucial moments to save us."

Marquinhos' miss was the cue for the entire Croatia squad to sprint after Livakovic in celebration, and he still looked a little startled when he emerged to speak to the media after the game, proudly clutching his trophy for being player of the match.

The 27-year-old Dinamo Zagreb star deserved it too. The only member of Croatia's starting XI who plays his club football in his home country, he made 11 saves over the course of 120 minutes to keep Brazil at bay.

Livakovic was finally beaten by Neymar's superbly taken goal in extra-time - but substitute Bruno Petkovic's equaliser gave him another chance to shine and he joined Argentina's Sergio Goycochea, Germany's Harald Schumacher and his compatriot Danijel Subasic as the only keepers in World Cup history to make four shootout saves.

Asked how he and his team-mates had the mental strength to clinch a second straight success in such nerveless style, Livakovic explained: "First of all, we are experienced - and we are raised as fighters.

"We spare no efforts, we are giving our best - and that is the recipe for success."

A new hero - and an old master

If Livakovic is Croatia's newest hero, the 2018 runners-up also had an old master to thank after reaching the last four for a second successive World Cup.

At 37, Luka Modric should really be past his best but the midfield magician sparkled on the biggest stage yet again at Education City Stadium.

His influence was vital for the 90 minutes and also extra time - before he stepped up to calmly slot one of Croatia's penalties into the bottom corner of the net.

"Again, Luka led for 120 minutes and was at the head of the team," Dalic said. "It is unbelievable how he plays for his age, and he was not tired.

"When we fell behind, we were thinking of replacing a midfield player and asked him what his situation was, and he said he was still fully ready.

"He showed again that he is one of the best players in the world and I think the reason he can do that now is his professionalism - he is a fantastic player and person.

"When we came to this World Cup, people were writing him off but he came back in his best light and he has taken us to the semi-final.

"This is one of the greatest wins ever; this was a great match from our team.

"Tactically, Brazil were very skilful and smart and they had control throughout the match but even when we conceded a goal, we came back and demonstrated what this Croatian team is about.

"We are great fighters, and now we have the strength to move on to the semi-finals. We will relax, recover and prepare for that match."

How Croatia reacted

Petkovic's 117th-minute equaliser came with Croatia's first shot on target, and was the latest they have scored at any World Cup since their tournament debut in 1998.

Their subsequent success on penalties was probably less of a shock - they have now won all four of their shootouts at World Cups, equalling Germany's record as the country to have maintained a 100% record over the highest number of matches.

But football analysts Gracenote still called their win over the five-time champions the second-greatest surprise in World Cup knockout history - they gave Croatia just a 30.3% chances of success before kick-off.

Somewhat more predictably, their victory went down very well back home.

"Yes, Yes, Yes!!! Croatia is in the semi-finals of the World Cup!" was Croatian public broadcaster HRT's reaction. external-link

"If you thought that all of Croatia's matches so far were dramatic because of penalty kicks, today's match against Brazil is indescribable." the channel said.

Croatian newspaper Vecernji list external-link agreed about the match being a "new drama" for the team, adding that they came out of it as "great winners".

"Fantastic Croatia played a match to remember and defeated mighty Brazil," it added. "Let's go to the semi-finals."

And their neighbours also celebrated the win, with Serb website Telegraf external-link hailing Livakovic as the hero of the match.

"Who is the goalkeeper Livakovic, the miracle in Croatia's goal? Because of him, Croatia are in the semi-finals of the World Cup!" it said.

The last word goes to Serb website Sportal, external-link who described the shootout as "memorable penalties, unreal Livakovic, and everyone so cool: This is how the Croats destroyed the Brazilians."

