Guernsey captain Jamie Dodd made his 350th appearance for the Green Lions

Guernsey FC suffered a second successive heavy defeat as they went down 6-0 at Walton and Hersham.

Maliq Morris' early goal was doubled by Dominic Ogun-Forster after 25 minutes before Jordan Adeyemi coolly made it 3-0 five minutes later.

Palace Francis' long-range strike made it 4-0 shortly before half time.

Guernsey held out until midway through the second period when Brian Garzon got a fifth before Taurean Roberts added the sixth 10 minutes from full time.

The loss came a week after Guernsey suffered a club record-equalling 8-0 loss at Basingstoke Town.

It leaves Guernsey in the relegation places in Isthmian League South Central as they battle to avoid relegation having been in the eighth tier of English football since 2013.