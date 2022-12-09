Close menu

World Cup 2022: Brazil in 'mourning' after exit on penalties against Croatia

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December

It wasn't supposed to end like this.

Brazil had danced into the quarter-finals of the World Cup but their dreams of a showpiece jig in the final ended in tears at Education City Stadium.

Croatia schooled the Samba stars on penalties to end hopes of a sixth triumph as they were dumped out of the competition by a European nation again.

It looked like Neymar would be the hero when he opened the scoring in extra time to equal Pele's official scoring record for the men's national team but - as the unused fifth penalty taker - he left the field in tears after what could be his final World Cup match.

After the game, it was confirmed that boss Tite would be leaving his job, the 61-year-old unable to add to his Copa America triumph in 2019.

"It is indeed very difficult," he said after the loss. "But it is the end of my cycle with the Brazil squad. I said thatexternal-link one and half years ago."

South American football expert Tim Vickery said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "This is death in the family.

"That is what it is going to feel like in the next few hours for Brazil fans. Croatia have sent the far bigger nation into mourning. This will really hurt for a long time.

"I hope the population will not turn on them. Brazil crowds can be vicious. I hope there isn't a negative backlash because this team don't deserve it."

Should Neymar have taken the first penalty?

The opening 90 minutes were engrossing but the sides could not be separated and the contest went into extra time.

Croatia have been there in eight of their past nine knockout games in major tournaments and there was only one outcome thereafter.

Neymar thought he had stood up for his country when they needed him the most, firing into the roof of the net to finish a slick team move.

The 106th-minute strike was his 77th international goal, drawing him level with the great Pele according to Fifa records.

But Bruno Petkovic's equaliser four minutes from time - which was Croatia's only shot on target - salvaged hope of progression which they settled on spot-kicks.

It was the opposition that were dancing this time as a disconsolate Neymar sank to the turf, tears streaming down his cheeks.

He was to be the fifth penalty taker but did not get that opportunity after Marquinhos struck the post to seal their fate.

The same sorrowful ending has happened before.

At his home World Cup in 2014 Neymar's participation was ended by a back injury, and four years ago they were beaten at the same stage by Belgium.

Here he was one of the last players to trudge off the pitch, Brazil's supporters sitting in the stands in disbelief, their hopes in Qatar extinguished.

"Neymar was the fifth because that is the decisive one," said Tite. "There is more pressure and the players who are more mentally prepared should be ones to take this last penalty kick."

But former Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann disagreed on BBC One, saying: "He would have been my number one penalty taker. You need him to set the tone."

'End of the dream'

Brazil's World Cup was ended by a European nation for the sixth consecutive tournament, and they last beat a side from that continent in the 2002 final against Germany.

That was also the last of their five World Cup triumphs, and it has been 20 years since a non-European side lifted the trophy.

The statistics make for grim reading for Brazil.

The South American side have been slow starters and have failed to score in the first half of six of their past seven matches in the competition.

Had Vinicius Junior or Neymar put away the opportunities that fell their way in the opening period it may have been a different outcome.

Tite's men also became the first team in World Cup history to be eliminated from a knockout match in which they scored the opening goal during extra time.

Meanwhile, the last time a nation ranked world number one reached the semi-finals was when Brazil did so back in 1998.

"It is not only myself that loses, the entire team loses," said Tite. "We tried to focus on chances and finishing. Our strategy was to increase the volume - we had 19 chances and 11 shots at goal. They could not have one shot on target.

"I understand I am the most responsible one, but we are all responsible for this loss. That is football. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose."

Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Twitter:external-link "Brazil worked hard. Neymar scored a beautiful goal and the team deserved better. My respect to the players and manager.

"Let's keep moving forward because in life we can never give up."

Brazil website Globo Esporte bemoaned the 'end of the dream' on its home page.

It was for Tite, his players and all Brazil supporters.

Comments

Join the conversation

70 comments

  • Comment posted by GoWokeGoBroke, today at 21:52

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Cambridgeaca, today at 21:52

    Fred played. Enough said.

  • Comment posted by indifferent, today at 21:52

    After the way they celebrated in the last round it’s karma

  • Comment posted by Cambridgeaca, today at 21:50

    The legs were not straight enough and the upper body goes down like a sack of potatoes. Dance was pathetic. 1!

  • Comment posted by dgj, today at 21:50

    Why should Brazil have the divine right to win?
    Crying when you lose is not edifying.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 21:49

    They are not in mourning, their team just lost a football match.
    Get some perspective.
    Hopefully by this time tomorrow, Neymar, Messi and Ronaldo will all be heading home.

  • Comment posted by letsallhideournames, today at 21:48

    Too much time dyeing their hair.

  • Comment posted by mc58, today at 21:48

    Who are the pathetic BBC pundit's going to drool over now

    • Reply posted by boba fett returns, today at 21:53

      boba fett returns replied:
      They’ll continue their Messi onanism.

  • Comment posted by Fletch, today at 21:48

    It's a bit over the top, mourning. Also bad taste considering alot of the Croatian team grew up during the conflict that saw Yugoslavia divided, and many lost family or saw loved ones killed.

  • Comment posted by This username is taken, today at 21:47

    Croatia should have "done the jig" as Keane called it. They beat Brazil, so they own it now.

  • Comment posted by industriaditat, today at 21:47

    Brazil have had some wonderful exciting teams through the years - this isn't one of them. They are a decent team with a couple of good players but some way from being world beaters.

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 21:47

    Brazil “favourites”? Based on what?

    Beeb obsession

  • Comment posted by grobag, today at 21:47

    Hilarious, well done Croatia

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 21:47

    Good! I'm glad they're out, bunch of arrogant mugs.

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 21:47

    Why mourn something you never had?

  • Comment posted by Stepro, today at 21:47

    Croatia deserved to win. Well done.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 21:46

    It will not be the best team that wins the World Cup this year, it will be the luckiest!

    Good luck all.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:45

    They need some of that famous Brazilian Viagra in future, so they can at least get to a semi...

  • Comment posted by Jonathan, today at 21:45

    The team was quite overrated when it comes to them winning the whole thing

  • Comment posted by Folkestone lad, today at 21:45

    They didn’t do enough, still not seen much from Neymar.

