Brazil coach Tite has confirmed he will leave the role after his side were knocked out of the World Cup by Croatia on penalties in the quarter-finals.

The 61-year-old said before the tournament that he would stand down regardless of how Brazil did in the tournament.

He took on the role in 2016 and won the Copa America in 2019 but has been eliminated at the last-eight stage of his two World Cup tournaments.

"It is very difficult," said Tite.

"The cycle ended and I said that one and a half years ago. I needed to have the full cycle and now I have the full cycle and have followed the moments."

Asked whether he had left a legacy, he said: "Time will answer that."

He won 61 of his 81 games in charge, losing seven.

