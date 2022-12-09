Last updated on .From the section Preston

Ryan Ledson has made 19 appearances for Preston so far this season

Preston midfielder Ryan Ledson has extended his contract until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 25-year-old has made 116 league appearances for the Lilywhites since joining from Oxford in May 2018.

He is the second Preston player to extend this deal this week after defender Liam Lindsay.