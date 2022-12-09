Ryan Ledson: Preston North End midfielder extends contract
Last updated on .From the section Preston
Preston midfielder Ryan Ledson has extended his contract until the end of the 2024-25 season.
The 25-year-old has made 116 league appearances for the Lilywhites since joining from Oxford in May 2018.
He is the second Preston player to extend this deal this week after defender Liam Lindsay.
"It's where I want to play my football. Everyone knows how much the club means to me and I love it here," he told the club website.