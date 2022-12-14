Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The BBC will broadcast Manchester United's home match against Liverpool when the Women's Super League returns in January following the winter break.

The game on Sunday, 15 January has a 14:05 GMT kick-off and will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The WSL returns the previous day after a month without games.

United are third in the WSL table, five points behind leaders Chelsea, while Liverpool are ninth in their first season back in the top division.

Liverpool will also be on the BBC a week later when they play at Chelsea on 22 January.

The match - Chelsea's 's first Women's Super League home game of 2023 - will take place at Kingsmeadow (12:30 GMT) and will be live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Chelsea will go into the winter break three points clear of Arsenal at the top of the WSL table.

Liverpool shocked champions Chelsea with a 2-1 win at Prenton Park on the opening day of the season.

The Reds had to wait until 4 December to triumph again though, when they beat West Ham 2-0.

But Chelsea's 8-0 thrashing of Leicester was their eighth consecutive WSL victory following the surprise defeat at Liverpool.

How can I watch games?

All WSL matches are available to watch on the BBC, Sky Sports or the Football Association website.

You can also watch highlights on the Women's Football Show - the WSL version of Match of the Day - which is broadcast on Sunday nights on BBC One.

The BBC broadcasts one game from each round of matches. Many are on BBC One or BBC Two - and all of those will be on the iPlayer. Sky have rights to two games a week.

Any games not on TV will be available to watch for free on the FA Player.

If you want to attend matches, ticket prices are much more affordable than in the Premier League - and there are more WSL games being played at big stadiums this season too.

Only Leicester and Reading routinely play at the same venue as their men's teams - but several clubs have moved some big fixtures this season.

The campaign has already seen a Merseyside derby at Anfield and a record crowd for Arsenal's match against Spurs at Emirates Stadium.

In terms of geographical spread, the southernmost WSL team are Brighton, with the Manchester and Merseyside clubs furthest north.

The second-tier Championship has Sunderland and Durham in the North East and Bristol City to the west.