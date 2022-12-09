Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea will hope to strengthen their title challenge by claiming revenge over Liverpool live on the BBC

The BBC will show Chelsea's first Women's Super League home game of 2023 on Sunday, 22 January.

The match against Liverpool kicks off at Kingsmeadow at 12:30 BST and will be live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Chelsea are three points clear at the top of the WSL table before the closing round of fixtures between Sunday, 11 December and Wednesday, 14 December.

The WSL then returns after the Christmas break on the weekend of Friday, 14 January.

Newly promoted Liverpool shocked reigning champions Chelsea with a 2-1 win at Prenton Park on the opening day of the season.

The Reds had to wait until 4 December to triumph again, claiming another home victory by beating West Ham 2-0.

Chelsea's 8-0 thrashing of Leicester was their eighth consecutive WSL win following their loss at Liverpool.

How can I watch games?

All WSL matches are available to watch on the BBC, Sky Sports or the Football Association website.

You can also watch highlights on the Women's Football Show - the WSL version of Match of the Day - which is broadcast on Sunday nights on BBC One.

The BBC will broadcast one game from each round of matches. Many will be on BBC One or BBC Two - and all those will be on the iPlayer. Sky have rights to two games a week.

Any games not on TV will be available to watch for free on the FA Player.

If you want to attend matches, ticket prices are much more affordable than in the Premier League - and there will be more WSL games played at big stadiums this season too.

Only Leicester and Reading routinely play at the same venue as their men's teams - but several clubs have moved some big fixtures this season.

The campaign has already seen a Merseyside derby at Anfield and a record crowd for Arsenal's match against Spurs at Emirates Stadium.

In terms of geographical spread, the southernmost WSL team are Brighton, with the Manchester and Merseyside clubs furthest north.

The second-tier Championship has Sunderland and Durham in the North East and Bristol City to the west.