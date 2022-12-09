Close menu

Ashley Barnes: Burnley striker fined £7.500 for 'insulting words' in post-match interview

Ashley Barnes replaced the injured Jay Rodriguez and scored twice in Burnley's derby win against Blackburn Rovers - which took them top of the Championship before the World Cup hiatus
Burnley striker Ashley Barnes has been fined £7,500 for improper conduct after using "abusive or insulting" words in a post-match interview.

Barnes' comments came after he scored twice in their 3-0 derby win against Blackburn on 13 November.

The forward admitted a breach of FA Rule E3.1 during a hearing.

The Clarets' win was their biggest against their rivals since February 1965 and took them top of the Championship before the World Cup.

