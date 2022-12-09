Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Danny Lloyd has not featured in a competitive match since Gillingham's 1-0 defeat at Ipswich in February

Rochdale have signed midfielder Danny Lloyd on a one-month deal.

The 31-year-old was a free agent after leaving Gillingham at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Dale, who are one point above the League Two relegation zone, are not in action this weekend after their home match against Stockport was postponed.

"I've known the gaffer for a number of years and it's nice to finally get an opportunity to work with him," he told the club website. external-link

