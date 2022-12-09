Danny Lloyd: Rochdale sign midfielder on one-month deal
Rochdale have signed midfielder Danny Lloyd on a one-month deal.
The 31-year-old was a free agent after leaving Gillingham at the end of the 2021-22 season.
Dale, who are one point above the League Two relegation zone, are not in action this weekend after their home match against Stockport was postponed.
"I've known the gaffer for a number of years and it's nice to finally get an opportunity to work with him," he told the club website.
