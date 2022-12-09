Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Mark Marshall has only been included in one matchday squad in League Two this season,

Veteran winger Mark Marshall will leave Crawley Town later this month.

The 35-year-old has made 25 appearances for the Red Devils since joining on a rolling one-month deal last season.

He has however only appeared three times in the EFL Trophy this season, plus a one-minute cameo off the bench in a League Cup second round tie.

Marshall joined Crawley at the start of last season after being released by former club Northampton following their relegation from League One.

The Jamaican has made more than 350 career appearances for 13 teams across 17 seasons and counts Barnet, Coventry, Port Vale, Bradford and Charlton, among his previous clubs.

Matthew Etherington took over at Broadfield last month and guided his new side to a 2-0 win over Swindon on Saturday which took them seven points clear of the League Two relegation zone.