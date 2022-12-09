Last updated on .From the section Irish

Alberto Balde was named in Portadown's official teamsheet only to be replaced in a late change but then came on as a first-half substitute

Portadown have been stripped of their first Irish Premiership win of the season after fielding an ineligible player in Sunday's win over Newry City.

Albeto Balde was named as a starting player on the official teamsheet but started the game on the bench.

The Dominican Republic winger came on in the 28th minute as Portadown won the match 3-1 at the Showgrounds.

Newry have been awarded a 3-0 win by the Northern Ireland Football League and Portadown have been fined £500.

Balde was named in the official teamsheet but a late change saw Lee Donnellan drafted into the Ports side.

This took place with the permission of the referee, Jamie Robinson.

However, Donnellan sustained an injury in the first half and was replaced by former Middlesbrough player Balde on 28 minutes and Portadown won the game 3-1 thanks to goals from Lee Upton, a 40-yard strike from Greg Moorhouse and Jordan Jenkins.

Portadown were found to have breached rule 20(h), which states: "Should any nominated player or substitute sustain an injury or become otherwise incapacitated after the submission of the team sheet to the referee and before the kick-off he may be replaced provided that the referee and the opposing club are informed prior to kick-off."

The NIFL Competitions Committee reviewed the documentation and decided that Portadown had breached the rule.

The decision means Portadown remain winless and bottom of the table with one point from 18 games, while Newry stay in 10th but move 11 points clear of Dungannon Swifts in the relegation/promotion play-off.