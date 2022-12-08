Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Accrington Stanley are 19th in the League One table, with Portsmouth eighth and three points off the play-offs

Accrington Stanley's League One fixture against Portsmouth are among Saturday's matches which have been postponed due to freeing weather.

Crewe's League Two meeting with Leyton Orient as well as Halifax's National League match against Barnet have also been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Temperatures have plunged across the UK, reaching as low as -8.9C in Cumbria, overnight figures say.

The rearranged fixtures will be announced in due course.