Andy Cannon joined Hull City in June 2021, scoring his only goal for the club on his debut at Preston in the opening game of the season

Midfielder Andy Cannon has joined Wrexham on a two-and-a-half year deal from Championship side Hull City.

Having started his career with Rochdale, Cannon, 26, has also played for Portsmouth.

He won the National League last season while on loan at Stockport County, who pipped Wrexham to the title.

"I'm over the moon. We've been talking for a few weeks and so to finally get it done… I'm really looking forward to getting going," said Cannon.

"Everything that's going on here… it's a positive place to be around. I played here last season, and saw the atmosphere and I can't wait to get going to be a part of it.

"I like to be on the ball, I like to drive forward from time to time, but hopefully just keep everything calm in the middle, get on the ball, push the team up the pitch and show my quality."

Cannon, who made two starts and four substitute appearances for Hull this season, has signed a deal until the end of the 2024/25 season and could be in line to make his debut at home against Chesterfield on Tuesday.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson says the midfielder will add valuable experience to his side who are currently second in the National League.

"He is a quality player. We're always looking to improve the squad, and coupling that with Jordan Davies' injury it was an important deal," said boss Parkinson.

"He's a player with EFL experience, and he's a good age to come in and grow with the club."