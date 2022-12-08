Ryan Porteous is a January target for at least six English Championship clubs - with West Bromwich Albion, Watford, Norwich City, Stoke City, Sunderland and Millwall among the 23-year-old's admirers - and there is also strong foreign interest, but Rangers will not make a move for the Scotland centre-half as he enters the final six months of his contract with Hibernian. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers and Stade Rennais are interested in Jan Gregus, the 31-year-old Slovakia midfielder who is out of contract with Major League Soccer club San Jose Earthquakes on 31 December. (La Gazzeta Express) external-link

Serie A club Salernitana have turned their attention towards other midfield options as they believe 27-year-old Finland international Glen Kamara will find a new lease of life under new Rangers manager Michael Beale after being out of favour under Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Tutto Salernitina) external-link

Celtic and Wolfsburg have shown an interest in signing 25-year-old Ferencvaros midfielder Aissa Laidouni, who would be available for around £3.5m after impressing with Tunisia at the World Cup finals. (Foot Mercato) external-link

New Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston got fans talking with a quickly-deleted Instagram comment that teased a return to the Scottish champions for 31-year-old midfielder Victor Wanyama, his former Montreal team-mate. (Daily Record) external-link

Several J-League clubs are monitoring Yosuke Ideguchi's situation with Celtic and could make a move in January for the 26-year-old midfielder who has made just one start in 12 months since his transfer from Gamba Osaka. (Scottish Sun) external-link

South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung, the 24-year-old currently with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, responded to a question about possible interest from Celtic by saying he knows nothing of any links with European clubs but that it has always been his dream to face world-class players and to enter the European stage. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says he has not heard of any contact from Heart of Midlothian for Callum Paterson and stressed that the 28-year-old Scotland utility player remains part of his plans. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Manchester United are preparing a raid on two Scottish youth prospects Jack Wyllie, the Rangers defender, and James Wilson, the Hearts striker also wanted by the Ibrox club. (The National) external-link

Rangers are looking to tie down forward Robbie Ure to a new contract, with the 18-year-old's current deal ending this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

The Brown family, who have been in control for 37 years, are putting St Johnstone up for sale after Steven Brown announced that he would stand down after 11 years as chairman at the club's annual meeting on Friday. (Daily Mail, print edition)