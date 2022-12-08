Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal's game against Tottenham in September had a WSL record 47,367 attendance

Average attendances in the Women's Super League have increased by 200% after England's triumph at Euro 2022.

Kelly Simmons, the director of the women's professional game, also says average attendances in the Women's Championship are up by 85%.

England won a first major women's tournament when they beat Germany in the Euro 2022 final in July.

"The Lionesses' victory propelled the women's game in this country to new levels," said Simmons.

"It was important for us to capture and capitalise on that momentum."

Simmons was speaking prior to this weekend's final round of WSL fixtures before the winter break.

She added: "It has often been said that a successful women's England team will help generate interest in the domestic game.

"This is certainly true, and I have been really overwhelmed by the response we have seen from fans - new and old - in the first half of the season.

"I am delighted to reveal that since the season commenced, we have seen almost 300,000 spectators attend matches across the Barclays Women's Super League.

"This just highlights how much appetite there is for world-class women's league football.

"We are currently averaging almost 6,000 fans a week in the Barclays Women's Super League as we go into the final league fixtures of 2022 - which is up over 200% on this time last year.

"The Barclays Women's Championship is also performing brilliantly, with the average attendance up over 85% on this time last year."

Arsenal's game against Tottenham at Emirates Stadium in September set a WSL record attendance of 47,367.