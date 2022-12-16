Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City3ReadingReading2

Birmingham City 3-2 Reading: Troy Deeney double as Blues down Royals

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at St Andrew's

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments86

Troy Deeney's first-half double took his goal tally to five for the season
Troy Deeney scored his first after little more than 60 seconds

Birmingham City skipper Troy Deeney proved the matchwinner on a freezing cold night at St Andrew's as his early double helped beat Paul Ince's Reading.

Deeney's second-minute opener, followed by a 23rd-minute penalty and Tahith Chong's first goal of the season, earned Blues a commanding half-time lead.

But, although Lucas Joao got one back on 83 minutes and Tom Ince added another four minutes into stoppage time, John Eustace's Blues hung on for their eighth win of the season to move up to seventh in the Championship.

Blues got off to a dream start - and it owed a bit to luck.

Mamadou Loum tried to block Juninho Bacuna's low right-wing cross but it flicked up off his elevated boot, lobbed into the danger area and Deeney was alert enough to hook home with his right foot from close range.

Blues goalkeeper John Ruddy then had to make two key saves to deny Andy Yiadom and Yakou Meite before Deeney doubled Blues' lead from the penalty spot.

Tahith Chong scored only his second goal for Blues - and his first since last season's loan signing completed his move from Manchester United over the summer
Tahith Chong scored only his second goal for Blues - and his first since completing his move from Manchester United over the summer

It came after Reading defender Naby Sarr's sliding challenge allowed Deeney to attempt an athletic vault - and he ended up falling to the ground. Whether he was angling for it or not, he quickly got back up off the floor to fire home right-footed from the spot.

It was 3-0 on 36 minutes when Amadou Mbengue made a mess of dealing with a long, seemingly harmless ball forward, allowing Chong to run in and finish with his left foot for his first goal since March.

Reading were much improved after the break, but without much reward as Deeney actually went close to a hat-trick when he fired a foot wide.

But Andy Carroll's late introduction from the bench had the desired effect for the visitors. With seven minutes left, it was the former Newcastle and England striker's header back across goal from Ince which created the chance for Joao to nod home in a scramble.

Ince then sparked a nervy few moments at the end when his low shot trickled in through a forest of legs deep into the five minutes of injury time.

From the heat of Qatar... to freezing cold Brum

Less than a week ago Birmingham City's most expensive youth product Jude Bellingham was in Qatar trying to ignite England's chances of winning the World Cup.

But, within 48 hours of England's return the 19-year-old made an appearance in Small Heath to watch younger brother Jobe play for Blues.

The 17-year-old came on for a late appearance from the bench.

Birmingham City old boy Jude Bellingham was given a lovely reception before the game
Birmingham City old boy Jude Bellingham was given a warm reception before the game

Birmingham City head coach John Eustace told BBC Sport:

"I want to dedicate that win to the four boys who passed away [in Solihull] and their loved ones.

"We weren't at our usual level of performance but, on the other side of that, we were very clinical, which we weren't at Blackpool last week.

"Troy Deeney's all-round performance was fantastic. Not just his goals. But we had to rely on John Ruddy too often in the first half to keep it to no goals.

"To get to 30 points at the halfway stage is a great group effort, but we've got to maintain those standards. It's going to be even harder in the second half of the season."

Reading manager Paul Ince told BBC Sport:

"We just made too many mistakes. And, for the first goal, we made three in one.

"You can't come to places like Birmingham on a freezing night and do that. They didn't cut us open. It was mistakes for all three goals.

"I said to them at half-time you've got to go out there and at least show some pride and win us the second half, which we did.

"I'm not disappointed with the performance. We were still the better team and could still have won the game - but it's still not good enough."

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 28Sanderson
  • 4Roberts
  • 5Trusty
  • 31BielikBooked at 44mins
  • 2Colin
  • 7BacunaSubstituted forJamesat 68'minutes
  • 6MejbriSubstituted forBellinghamat 76'minutes
  • 23LongeloSubstituted forGrahamat 90+1'minutes
  • 8Deeney
  • 18Chong

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 11Graham
  • 14Leko
  • 19James
  • 27Bellingham
  • 42Chang

Reading

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 27MbengueSubstituted forHoilettat 60'minutes
  • 24Sarr
  • 5McIntyre
  • 22Loum
  • 17YiadomBooked at 90mins
  • 10Ince
  • 8Hendrick
  • 12BabaSubstituted forGuinness-Walkerat 79'minutes
  • 7LongSubstituted forLucas Joãoat 59'minutes
  • 11MeiteSubstituted forCarrollat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Carroll
  • 9Lucas João
  • 15Azeez
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 19Fornah
  • 21Bouzanis
  • 23Hoilett
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamReading
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home9
Away20
Shots on Target
Home6
Away8
Corners
Home0
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Birmingham City 3, Reading 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Birmingham City 3, Reading 2.

  3. Booking

    Andy Yiadom (Reading) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Andy Yiadom (Reading).

  5. Post update

    Troy Deeney (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Birmingham City 3, Reading 2. Tom Ince (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andy Yiadom.

  7. Post update

    Nesta Guinness-Walker (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Maxime Colin (Birmingham City).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Andy Yiadom (Reading).

  10. Post update

    Troy Deeney (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Jordan Graham replaces Emmanuel Longelo because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Andy Carroll (Reading).

  13. Post update

    Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Naby Sarr (Reading).

  15. Post update

    Troy Deeney (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Andy Yiadom (Reading).

  17. Post update

    Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Naby Sarr (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Troy Deeney (Birmingham City).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Birmingham City 3, Reading 1. Lucas João (Reading) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Jeff Hendrick.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

86 comments

  • Comment posted by twoleftfeet, today at 23:28

    If Ince really thinks Reading were the better side he needs to take some gardening leave.

    • Reply posted by RoyalCruiser, today at 23:30

      RoyalCruiser replied:
      Dominated the second half, innit. Maybe you need to take some gardening leave!

  • Comment posted by RoyalCruiser, today at 23:21

    The referee probably wanted to emulate his hero, Wilton Sampaio. Terrible officiating, first goal was offside, fell for Deeney's dive to award a penalty then gave their defender a talking to for mocking Meite (he had made four fouls and never received a booking!!).

    Congratulations to the referee, he wins the medal of Wilton Sampaio order!

    *sarcasm*

    • Reply posted by smug, today at 23:25

      smug replied:
      It’s when the ball is played - Deeney was on-side - he reacted quickest to deflection

  • Comment posted by Wingnut, today at 23:20

    Love Troy from an Everton fan. This is real football not that Qatar crap.

  • Comment posted by Push the boat out, today at 23:08

    The evergreen Troy Deeney. Hope he carries on for years!

    • Reply posted by RoyalCruiser, today at 23:28

      RoyalCruiser replied:
      He was a cheat

  • Comment posted by Robinson33, today at 23:06

    So pleased for Chong to score ,the lad has put a lot of effort in for blues this season. Well done blues against a good Reading side👍

  • Comment posted by 1f9t7m3 32 mins, today at 23:02

    So I placed a comment earlier why women's champions league fixtures are listed before Championship fixtures on BBC sport football pages..... comment now removed....why .???

    • Reply posted by A bit of sense, today at 23:18

      A bit of sense replied:
      Absolutely. What are the average crowds watching those fixtures compared to the Championship?

  • Comment posted by Tenny, today at 23:00

    Southgate should have taken Troy Deeney to Quatar, not Harry Kane. Deeney is better penalty taker than Kane.

    • Reply posted by smug, today at 23:23

      smug replied:
      Deeney has never put a penalty off target in his career. I think 2 of 18 pens by Kane have been off target for England.

      I think Deeney score ratio is higher than Kane on penalties.

  • Comment posted by Mike Barnes, today at 22:53

    Deeney conned the ref on the penalty,and that meant we dropped a point.These refs have to be better.That said two horror mistakes didn’t really merit us getting anything out of this game.

    • Reply posted by Royal Blue, today at 22:57

      Royal Blue replied:
      Was about to say it was your defending that let you down tonight.
      That all said good luck going forward Reading fans.
      KRO

  • Comment posted by Royal Blue, today at 22:41

    The result was all important for the Blues tonight to boost confidence with a win for the games ahead. Let’s keep it going and see where we finish in the league. Great seeing Jude back too.
    KRO

  • Comment posted by David Hayes, today at 22:40

    Excellent display by Birmingham in the first half they took there chances Reading had the best of the second half but the Blues defence played well. I think the substitutes took its toll as the defence started to falter. A good all round performance though and keeps Blues in the top half

  • Comment posted by Wonky Owl, today at 22:39

    Watching the game toneyt on the telly and I couldn't help notice all the empty seats. What's going on theer? I know Brum aren't a big club, but 12k in Championship is woeful. The likes of Derby & Ipswich get like 20k+ in league one. Then you have SWFC pulling 35k an all. Poor effort from Brum fans. Nice t' see Joao on the scoresheet tho. World class striker on his day.
    From a Manchester City fan.

    • Reply posted by MarktheHorn, today at 22:41

      MarktheHorn replied:
      Doesn’t help that half the stadium is closed due to redevelopment work .

  • Comment posted by Blackhawk87, today at 22:38

    Here's wishing the BCFC new ownership and a promotion push into the play offs.
    Excellent crop of young players mixed with experience with a good manager.

  • Comment posted by BLUENOSE, today at 22:36

    We won but come away disappointed - how strange for a Blues fan after years of s***e - and for the 1st time a little criticism of JE - silly substitutions bringing on kids when everyone with half a brain knew Reading were going to lump it with Carroll and Joao coming on

    We're 7th in the table and I'm moaning so we must be doing something right

    KRO and Happy Christmas to all

  • Comment posted by Phil Murtagh, today at 22:33

    I feel sorry for Reading tonight, they had better possession, shots and corners, they deserved a point tonight especially when Andy Carroll came on

    • Reply posted by korvintage64, today at 22:38

      korvintage64 replied:
      England deserved to beat France, as did Morocco, yet look who’s in the World Cup final. The only stat that counts in any football match is scoring more goals than the opposition.

  • Comment posted by Andrew JG_8921, today at 22:31

    Credit to John Ruddy as he’s still a descent goalkeeper and he was with Norwich City 👍

  • Comment posted by valebarn, today at 22:30

    Well done Birmingham heading in the right direction tough on Reading but having more possession doesn't guarantee goals but both teams could be thereabouts at the end of the season KRO

    • Reply posted by shadow warrior, today at 22:58

      shadow warrior replied:
      They had a lot more shots , almost same with on target

      Relief at the final whistle

      Kro

  • Comment posted by William, today at 22:28

    Representing over 30's.

  • Comment posted by korvintage64, today at 22:28

    Decent result for Birmingham on a freezing cold night, but could have done without the late drama. Still a win beats the previous 0-0 draw & makes up for the Sunderland loss. Can only hope the run of form & lofty position makes us more attractive to any new prospective buyers….. C’mon Santa. 😂🤣

  • Comment posted by twoleftfeet, today at 22:27

    Three nil up at half time and I still felt the game wasn't complete. 60 years of supporting the Blues and they still put me through the mental wringer every match. Nice to see Eustace giving the yougsters a run out, but it won't have done much for their confidence.

    • Reply posted by BLUENOSE, today at 22:40

      BLUENOSE replied:
      Youngsters run out - needed to keep it tight as it proved with Carroll and Joao came on - first criticism of JE for me only a minor one and we are 7th in the table 😀😀

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:26

    T.Deeney a poor mans Iain Dowie

    • Reply posted by Andrew JG_8921, today at 22:33

      Andrew JG_8921 replied:
      Oh look possibly a Wolves fan who commented. 🤡😂

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 16th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley22128243232044
2Sheff Utd22125536191741
3Blackburn22120102526-136
4Norwich2210573023735
5Watford229762822634
6Preston229762221134
7Birmingham238872622432
8Millwall229582726132
9Reading23102112633-732
10QPR229492627-131
11Swansea228772729-231
12Sunderland228683025530
13Middlesbrough228683127430
14Luton227962424030
15Coventry208572119229
16Bristol City227693030027
17West Brom216872625126
18Rotherham226882629-326
19Stoke2275102429-526
20Cardiff2274111927-825
21Hull2274112539-1425
22Wigan2266102232-1024
23Blackpool2265112433-923
24Huddersfield2154121927-819
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport