Birmingham City v Reading

Foul by Mamadou Loum (Reading).
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 21Ruddy
- 28Sanderson
- 4Roberts
- 5Trusty
- 31BielikBooked at 44mins
- 2Colin
- 7BacunaSubstituted forJamesat 68'minutes
- 6Mejbri
- 23Longelo
- 8Deeney
- 18Chong
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 11Graham
- 14Leko
- 19James
- 27Bellingham
- 42Chang
Reading
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Lumley
- 27MbengueSubstituted forHoilettat 60'minutes
- 24Sarr
- 5McIntyre
- 22Loum
- 17Yiadom
- 10Ince
- 8Hendrick
- 12Baba
- 7LongSubstituted forLucas Joãoat 59'minutes
- 11Meite
Substitutes
- 2Carroll
- 9Lucas João
- 15Azeez
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 19Fornah
- 21Bouzanis
- 23Hoilett
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Jordan James replaces Juninho Bacuna.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Yakou Meite (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas João.
Post update
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Krystian Bielik.
Post update
Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City).
Post update
Foul by Junior Hoilett (Reading).
Post update
Emmanuel Longelo (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tom McIntyre (Reading) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Yakou Meite (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City).
Post update
Attempt saved. Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Junior Hoilett replaces Amadou Salif Mbengue.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Lucas João replaces Shane Long.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Amadou Salif Mbengue.
Post update
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Emmanuel Longelo.
Post update
Yakou Meite (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City).
Post update
Offside, Reading. Shane Long tries a through ball, but Yakou Meite is caught offside.
Match report to follow.