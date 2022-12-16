Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City3ReadingReading0

Birmingham City v Reading

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 28Sanderson
  • 4Roberts
  • 5Trusty
  • 31BielikBooked at 44mins
  • 2Colin
  • 7BacunaSubstituted forJamesat 68'minutes
  • 6Mejbri
  • 23Longelo
  • 8Deeney
  • 18Chong

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 11Graham
  • 14Leko
  • 19James
  • 27Bellingham
  • 42Chang

Reading

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 27MbengueSubstituted forHoilettat 60'minutes
  • 24Sarr
  • 5McIntyre
  • 22Loum
  • 17Yiadom
  • 10Ince
  • 8Hendrick
  • 12Baba
  • 7LongSubstituted forLucas Joãoat 59'minutes
  • 11Meite

Substitutes

  • 2Carroll
  • 9Lucas João
  • 15Azeez
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 19Fornah
  • 21Bouzanis
  • 23Hoilett
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamReading
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Mamadou Loum (Reading).

  2. Post update

    Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Jordan James replaces Juninho Bacuna.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yakou Meite (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas João.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Krystian Bielik.

  6. Post update

    Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Junior Hoilett (Reading).

  9. Post update

    Emmanuel Longelo (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom McIntyre (Reading) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Yakou Meite (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. Junior Hoilett replaces Amadou Salif Mbengue.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. Lucas João replaces Shane Long.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Amadou Salif Mbengue.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Emmanuel Longelo.

  18. Post update

    Yakou Meite (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City).

  20. Post update

    Offside, Reading. Shane Long tries a through ball, but Yakou Meite is caught offside.

