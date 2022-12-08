Vllaznia Femra v Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Foul by Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).
Line-ups
Vllaznia Femra
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 33Williams-Mosier
- 30Popovic
- 19Gjergji
- 6Maliqi
- 16Gjini
- 14Franja
- 10Ramadani
- 15BerishaBooked at 18mins
- 8Cavanaugh
- 11Doçi
- 7Shala
Substitutes
- 1Raxhimi
- 2Vuksani
- 3Curraj
- 4Davidson
- 12Rexhepi
- 13Piranaj
- 17Lufo
- 18Borci
- 21Kodra
- 24Saranovic
- 25Panayiotou
- 31Baska
Paris Saint-Germain Féminines
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 16Picaud
- 26Li
- 5De Almeida
- 19Cascarino
- 7Karchaoui
- 28Yang
- 11Diani
- 18Fazer
- 10Bachmann
- 24Groenen
- 22Martens
Substitutes
- 1Williams
- 2Simon
- 6Jean-François
- 17Thorvaldsdóttir
- 21Baltimore
- 23Georgieva
- 25Folquet
- 35Ngueleu
- 36Traore
- Referee:
- Frida Nielsen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home21%
- Away79%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Rrezona Ramadani (Vllaznia Femra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Li Mengwen (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).
Post update
Aleksandra Popovic (Vllaznia Femra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Matilda Gjergji.
Post update
Attempt saved. Li Mengwen (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sakina Karchaoui with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Laurina Fazer (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Aleksandra Popovic.
Post update
Li Mengwen (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Megi Doçi (Vllaznia Femra).
Post update
Goal! Vllaznia Femra 0, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 1. Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Gresa Berisha (Vllaznia Femra) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Gresa Berisha (Vllaznia Femra) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lieke Martens (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Matilda Gjergji.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Laurina Fazer tries a through ball, but Kadidiatou Diani is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Laurina Fazer (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yang Lina with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jackie Groenen with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Matilda Gjergji.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yang Lina.