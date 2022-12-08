Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group B
VfL Wolfsburg LadiesVfL Wolfsburg Ladies1Roma FemminileRoma Femminile0

VfL Wolfsburg Ladies v Roma Femminile

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

VfL Wolfsburg Ladies

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Frohms
  • 2Wilms
  • 4Hendrich
  • 6Janssen
  • 13Rauch
  • 8Lattwein
  • 5OberdorfBooked at 13mins
  • 10Huth
  • 14RoordSubstituted forJónsdóttirat 12'minutes
  • 11Popp
  • 9Pajor

Substitutes

  • 7Bremer
  • 16Starke
  • 17Demann
  • 20Wolter
  • 21Blomqvist
  • 23Jónsdóttir
  • 24Wedemeyer
  • 28Wassmuth
  • 29Brand
  • 30Weiss
  • 31Hegering

Roma Femminile

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Ceasar
  • 13Bartoli
  • 23Wenninger
  • 32Linari
  • 2Minami
  • 20Greggi
  • 10Giugliano
  • 7Alves da Silva
  • 18Glionna
  • 9Giacinti
  • 11Haavi

Substitutes

  • 1Lind
  • 5Cinotti
  • 6Landström
  • 15Serturini
  • 16Ciccotti
  • 21Kajzba
  • 22Haug
  • 24Ferrara
  • 26Bergersen
  • 29Lázaro
  • 33Kramzar
  • 87Öhrström
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match Stats

Home TeamVfL Wolfsburg LadiesAway TeamRoma Femminile
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Andressa Alves (Roma Femminile).

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Manuela Giugliano (Roma Femminile) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Andressa Alves.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Roma Femminile. Conceded by Lynn Wilms.

  6. Post update

    Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Giada Greggi (Roma Femminile).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 1, Roma Femminile 0. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sveindís Jónsdóttir with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Offside, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Ewa Pajor tries a through ball, but Sveindís Jónsdóttir is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Camelia Ceasar.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dominique Janssen.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Lynn Wilms.

  14. Booking

    Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

  16. Post update

    Giada Greggi (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Sveindís Jónsdóttir replaces Jill Roord because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Roma Femminile. Manuela Giugliano tries a through ball, but Benedetta Glionna is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Elisa Bartoli (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women3300110119
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines42116157
3Real Madrid Femenino31112204
4Vllaznia Femra4004016-160

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies431081710
2Roma Femminile42116517
3St. Pölten Women310248-43
4Slavia Prague Women300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women4310103710
2Lyon Féminines42119637
3Juventus Femminile41214315
4Zürich Women4004112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino4301174139
2FC Bayern München Ladies43018719
3Benfica Women4202613-76
4Rosengård Women4004310-70
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport