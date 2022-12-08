VfL Wolfsburg Ladies v Roma Femminile

Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
VfL Wolfsburg Ladies
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Frohms
- 2Wilms
- 4Hendrich
- 6Janssen
- 13Rauch
- 8Lattwein
- 5OberdorfBooked at 13mins
- 10Huth
- 14RoordSubstituted forJónsdóttirat 12'minutes
- 11Popp
- 9Pajor
Substitutes
- 7Bremer
- 16Starke
- 17Demann
- 20Wolter
- 21Blomqvist
- 23Jónsdóttir
- 24Wedemeyer
- 28Wassmuth
- 29Brand
- 30Weiss
- 31Hegering
Roma Femminile
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Ceasar
- 13Bartoli
- 23Wenninger
- 32Linari
- 2Minami
- 20Greggi
- 10Giugliano
- 7Alves da Silva
- 18Glionna
- 9Giacinti
- 11Haavi
Substitutes
- 1Lind
- 5Cinotti
- 6Landström
- 15Serturini
- 16Ciccotti
- 21Kajzba
- 22Haug
- 24Ferrara
- 26Bergersen
- 29Lázaro
- 33Kramzar
- 87Öhrström
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Andressa Alves (Roma Femminile).
Attempt saved. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Manuela Giugliano (Roma Femminile) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Andressa Alves.
Corner, Roma Femminile. Conceded by Lynn Wilms.
Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giada Greggi (Roma Femminile).
Goal!
Goal! VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 1, Roma Femminile 0. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sveindís Jónsdóttir with a cross.
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Ewa Pajor tries a through ball, but Sveindís Jónsdóttir is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Camelia Ceasar.
Attempt saved. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dominique Janssen.
Attempt blocked. Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Lynn Wilms.
Booking
Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).
Giada Greggi (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Sveindís Jónsdóttir replaces Jill Roord because of an injury.
Offside, Roma Femminile. Manuela Giugliano tries a through ball, but Benedetta Glionna is caught offside.
Elisa Bartoli (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).