Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Bolton captain Ricardo Santos has made 21 appearances for the club this season

Bolton captain Ricardo Santos has left hospital having suffered breathing difficulties following a virus, says boss Ian Evatt.

The 27-year-old defender missed Friday's 1-1 League One draw with Bristol Rovers after being taken to hospital last Thursday.

"He was back home on Tuesday, he's making some progress he feels a lot, lot better," said Evatt.

"He'll be back in with us to do some sort of physical activity on Friday."

Evatt told BBC Radio Manchester: "We're sending him to a private specialist, around his breathing and his lungs, I don't think he feels 100%, but the main thing is he's out of hospital and is on the road to recovery.

"It came really quickly it kind of escalated overnight, the main thing is he's out of hospital, they took really good care of him we're very grateful to the NHS once again for all their good work and support."