The break for the World Cup has given Liam Fox time with his players on the training pitch

Liam Fox hopes his struggling Dundee United team can reap the benefits of the World Cup in Qatar.

With United bottom of the Scottish Premiership, Fox has been using the domestic break to impart his tactics to the squad he inherited in September.

In addition, the Tannadice boss hopes the experience gained by Dylan Levitt with Wales and Australia's Aziz Behich will bear fruit for United, too.

"It's been a valuable period of time," Fox said of the World Cup break.

"The players had a couple of days off at the start but we've been back in for a few weeks now and we've been working hard on the training pitch.

"We're trying to get across the culture that I want in the group and the team.

"Hopefully I have got my messages across to the players - that's my responsibility - and hopefully we will see the benefits of that when the season kicks back in next week."

While midfielder Levitt is back training with his Tannadice team-mates, left-back Behich will return to the club at the start of next week to prepare for the Livingston match on 17 December.

"It's great for the players and the club," said the manager of the duo's time in Qatar with their national teams.

"We were disappointed that Dylan didn't get on the pitch but what he will have gained by going there will massively help him, which will hopefully massively help us.

"It has been magnificent watching Aziz. He has been outstanding. I was up off my couch when he went on that wee mazy run [against Argentina]. He nearly put the ball in the net.

"They are both very important players for us. The experience they have gained can only benefit us a group."