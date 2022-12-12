Last updated on .From the section World Cup

And then there were four.

Argentina, Croatia, Morocco and France will battle it out for the World Cup in Qatar.

There have been 10 World Cup semi-finals this century ... and 21 goalscorers. Can you name them? We have left out the goalless game.

You have six minutes.

Can you name the World Cup semi-final goalscorers this century? How to play Score: 0 / 21 06:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 21 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 Give up!

