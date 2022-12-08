Sevilla & FCSB punished for "racist behaviour" of fans against Man City and West Ham
European Football
Sevilla have been fined 5,000 euros (£4,318) "for the racist behaviour of its supporters" during a game at Manchester City on 2 November.
City beat the La Liga side 3-1 in a Champions League group game.
Uefa has also handed Sevilla a two-year suspended partial stadium closure of at least 1,000 seats.
Romanian club FCSB has been ordered to play it's next Uefa-sanctioned game behind closed doors.
It has been fined 20,000 euros (£17,300) for a similar offence against West Ham.
The Hammers beat the Romanian club 3-1 in a Europa Conference League group stage match at London Stadium on 3 November.
