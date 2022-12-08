Last updated on .From the section European Football

Manchester City beat Sevilla 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium in the group stages of this season's Champions League

Sevilla have been fined 5,000 euros (£4,318) "for the racist behaviour of its supporters" during a game at Manchester City on 2 November.

City beat the La Liga side 3-1 in a Champions League group game.

Uefa has also handed Sevilla a two-year suspended partial stadium closure of at least 1,000 seats.

Romanian club FCSB has been ordered to play it's next Uefa-sanctioned game behind closed doors.

It has been fined 20,000 euros (£17,300) for a similar offence against West Ham.

The Hammers beat the Romanian club 3-1 in a Europa Conference League group stage match at London Stadium on 3 November.