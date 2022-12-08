Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Can anyone catch Kylian Mbappe in the race for the World Cup Golden Boot?

The France striker has scored five goals, two clear of anybody else as it stands.

Among the chasing pack on three each are Argentina legend Lionel Messi, England pair Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford, Portugal's hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos, France's all-time top scorer Olivier Giroud, Brazil's Richarlison and Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands.

Or perhaps you fancy any of the pre-tournament favourites - England captain and 2018 Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, Brazil talisman Neymar and Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo - to make a late surge from one goal.

If you think any of the players on two goals - Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao, Julian Alvarez and Andrej Kramaric - will overtake those ahead of them, or if you're tipping a bolter to come from nowhere to win it, 'someone else' is the option to pick.

