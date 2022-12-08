Atletico Madrid will scout Josip Juranovic in Croatia's World Cup quarter-final against Brazil as they eye a £10m-plus January move for the Celtic right-back, but La Liga rivals Real Sociedad have also joined the list of clubs chasing the 27-year-old. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manchester United are keen on former Celtic right-back Jeremie Frimpong, currently with Bayer Leverkusen and in Netherlands' World Cup finals squad, after being linked with interest in the man currently holding that position at Parkhead, Josip Juranovic. (Daily Record) external-link

Mohamed Magdy's representatives have confirmed interest from Celtic in the 26-year-old but revealed that Besiktas and Galatasaray are also competing to sign the Egypt midfielder currently with Al Ahly in his homeland. (Football Scotland) external-link

Cash-rich Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad are interested in Celtic target Mohamed Magdy, but although the Scottish champions could not compete in terms of salary, the Egypt midfielder is keen to play in Europe - and especially in the Champions League. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Rangers have made initial contact with the agent of attacking midfielder Ahmed Kendouci, who has one cap for Algeria and currently plays in his homeland for Setif, but they face competition from a number of clubs across Europe, with one in Croatia particularly keen on signing the 23-year-old. The Ibrox club would prefer an initial loan deal, while Setif prefer to sell, but a source close to the playmaker is confident that a deal can be agreed in January. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers will not be making a move for Setif midfielder Ahmed Kendouci, who had been linked with Celtic in January, during the next transfer window. (Scottish Sun) external-link

St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus has been urged to consider a move to Celtic or Rangers by Australia assistant coach Rene Meulensteen after the 24-year-old impressed at the World Cup finals. (The Herald) external-link

Former Hibernian manager Jim Duffy, currently with Clyde, told Radio Clyde's Superscoreboard that he has heard on the grapevine that Ryan Porteous, the 24-year-old Scotland centre-half who is out of contract at Easter Road this summer, could be heading to Rangers. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Will Fish is expecting to see out his loan spell with Hibernian despite reports claiming Manchester United are poised to recall the 19-year-old in January with the centre-half having made only two competitive appearances for the Scottish Premiership side so far. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link