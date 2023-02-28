Dumbarton v Stenhousemuir

DumbartonDumbarton19:45StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|24
|14
|5
|5
|37
|24
|13
|47
|2
|Stirling
|23
|13
|6
|4
|45
|25
|20
|45
|3
|Annan Athletic
|26
|10
|7
|9
|44
|39
|5
|37
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|25
|9
|8
|8
|40
|40
|0
|35
|5
|Elgin
|25
|9
|6
|10
|38
|41
|-3
|33
|6
|Forfar
|24
|9
|6
|9
|26
|29
|-3
|33
|7
|East Fife
|26
|9
|6
|11
|34
|40
|-6
|33
|8
|Stranraer
|26
|9
|5
|12
|35
|43
|-8
|32
|9
|Albion
|26
|7
|6
|13
|30
|33
|-3
|27
|10
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|25
|6
|5
|14
|26
|41
|-15
|23