Close menu
Scottish League Two
AlbionAlbion RoversPElginElgin CityP
Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

Albion Rovers v Elgin City

Last updated on .From the section Football

Live Text

  1. Post update

    This match has been postponed to play at a later date.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th December 2022

  • AlbionAlbion RoversPElginElgin CityP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • Annan AthleticAnnan AthleticPBonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg RoseP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • DumbartonDumbartonPStenhousemuirStenhousemuirP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • East FifeEast FifePStranraerStranraerP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • StirlingStirling AlbionPForfarForfar AthleticP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton16104228161234
2Stirling1693434191530
3Elgin167453128325
4Stranraer176562529-423
5East Fife176472627-122
6Stenhousemuir175572933-420
7Annan Athletic175572430-620
8Forfar175481825-719
9Albion164571720-317
10Bonnyrigg Rose174582025-517
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories