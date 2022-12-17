Albion Rovers v Elgin City

This match has been postponed to play at a later date.
AlbionAlbion RoversPElginElgin CityPMatch postponed - Frozen Pitch
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|16
|10
|4
|2
|28
|16
|12
|34
|2
|Stirling
|16
|9
|3
|4
|34
|19
|15
|30
|3
|Elgin
|16
|7
|4
|5
|31
|28
|3
|25
|4
|Stranraer
|17
|6
|5
|6
|25
|29
|-4
|23
|5
|East Fife
|17
|6
|4
|7
|26
|27
|-1
|22
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|17
|5
|5
|7
|29
|33
|-4
|20
|7
|Annan Athletic
|17
|5
|5
|7
|24
|30
|-6
|20
|8
|Forfar
|17
|5
|4
|8
|18
|25
|-7
|19
|9
|Albion
|16
|4
|5
|7
|17
|20
|-3
|17
|10
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|17
|4
|5
|8
|20
|25
|-5
|17