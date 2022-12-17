Close menu
Scottish League One
FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh15:00MontroseMontrose
Venue: Meadowbank Stadium, Scotland

FC Edinburgh v Montrose

Line-ups

FC Edinburgh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Mutch
  • 28Craigen
  • 17Fontaine
  • 4Hamilton
  • 3McIntyre
  • 23Murray
  • 30Crane
  • 13Jacobs
  • 10Handling
  • 11Robertson
  • 7Shanley

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 8Tapping
  • 9See
  • 16Brydon
  • 19Johnson
  • 26Kerr

Montrose

Formation 5-3-2

  • 21Sinclair
  • 2Hutchinson
  • 14Dillon
  • 17Quinn
  • 4Allan
  • 3Steeves
  • 22Brown
  • 20Mackinnon
  • 6Masson
  • 16Johnston
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 1Lennox
  • 8Watson
  • 10Milne
  • 11Lyons
  • 12Gardyne
  • 18Wright
  • 24Ballantyne
Referee:
Alan Muir

Saturday 17th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline17106125101536
2FC Edinburgh1710163124731
3Falkirk1785431201129
4Montrose178452519628
5Alloa178363325827
6Airdrieonians177552923626
7Queen of Sth176562927223
8Kelty Hearts176291725-820
9Clyde1723122137-169
10Peterhead1714121041-317
