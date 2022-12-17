FC Edinburgh v Montrose

FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh15:00MontroseMontrose
Line-ups
FC Edinburgh
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Mutch
- 28Craigen
- 17Fontaine
- 4Hamilton
- 3McIntyre
- 23Murray
- 30Crane
- 13Jacobs
- 10Handling
- 11Robertson
- 7Shanley
Substitutes
- 1Ramsbottom
- 8Tapping
- 9See
- 16Brydon
- 19Johnson
- 26Kerr
Montrose
Formation 5-3-2
- 21Sinclair
- 2Hutchinson
- 14Dillon
- 17Quinn
- 4Allan
- 3Steeves
- 22Brown
- 20Mackinnon
- 6Masson
- 16Johnston
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 1Lennox
- 8Watson
- 10Milne
- 11Lyons
- 12Gardyne
- 18Wright
- 24Ballantyne
- Referee:
- Alan Muir