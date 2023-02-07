Alloa Athletic v Falkirk

Match ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Falkirk 1.
Alloa
Formation 3-5-2
- 31Hogarth
- 14Stanger
- 6Durnan
- 3Church
- 28Doyle
- 11Miller
- 26CoulsonSubstituted forMohammedat 83'minutes
- 12ScougallBooked at 49minsSubstituted forKingat 67'minutes
- 2Taggart
- 18SammonSubstituted forRankinat 77'minutes
- 15MacIverBooked at 90mins
- 1Gallacher
- 5Graham
- 8Robertson
- 16King
- 20O'Donnell
- 24Rankin
- 25Mohammed
Falkirk
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Morrison
- 3Rowe
- 22McKay
- 26MackieBooked at 55minsSubstituted forDonaldsonat 57'minutes
- 15McCann
- 4McGinnBooked at 20mins
- 14YeatsSubstituted forKennedyat 57'minutes
- 5Henderson
- 10NesbittSubstituted forOliverat 71'minutes
- 9AllanBooked at 42minsSubstituted forMorrisonat 57'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 19BurrellSubstituted forWrightat 71'minutes
- 6Donaldson
- 7Morrison
- 11McGuffie
- 16Wright
- 17Kinnear
- 18Oliver
- 73Kennedy
- Calum Scott
- 1,167
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Falkirk 1.
Ross MacIver (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Falkirk 1. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Penalty conceded by Coll Donaldson (Falkirk) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Brad McKay (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rayan Mohammed (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Brad McKay (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rayan Mohammed (Alloa Athletic).
Goal! Alloa Athletic 0, Falkirk 1. Gary Oliver (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kai Kennedy following a set piece situation.
Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Brad McKay.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Church (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Rayan Mohammed replaces Quinn Coulson.
Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.
Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Adam King (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.