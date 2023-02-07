Close menu
Scottish League One
AlloaAlloa Athletic1FalkirkFalkirk1

Alloa Athletic v Falkirk

Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 3-5-2

  • 31Hogarth
  • 14Stanger
  • 6Durnan
  • 3Church
  • 28Doyle
  • 11Miller
  • 26CoulsonSubstituted forMohammedat 83'minutes
  • 12ScougallBooked at 49minsSubstituted forKingat 67'minutes
  • 2Taggart
  • 18SammonSubstituted forRankinat 77'minutes
  • 15MacIverBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Gallacher
  • 5Graham
  • 8Robertson
  • 16King
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 24Rankin
  • 25Mohammed

Falkirk

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Morrison
  • 3Rowe
  • 22McKay
  • 26MackieBooked at 55minsSubstituted forDonaldsonat 57'minutes
  • 15McCann
  • 4McGinnBooked at 20mins
  • 14YeatsSubstituted forKennedyat 57'minutes
  • 5Henderson
  • 10NesbittSubstituted forOliverat 71'minutes
  • 9AllanBooked at 42minsSubstituted forMorrisonat 57'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 19BurrellSubstituted forWrightat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Donaldson
  • 7Morrison
  • 11McGuffie
  • 16Wright
  • 17Kinnear
  • 18Oliver
  • 73Kennedy
Referee:
Calum Scott
Attendance:
1,167

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home8
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Falkirk 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Falkirk 1.

  3. Booking

    Ross MacIver (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Falkirk 1. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Coll Donaldson (Falkirk) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Brad McKay (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rayan Mohammed (Alloa Athletic).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  9. Post update

    Brad McKay (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Rayan Mohammed (Alloa Athletic).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Alloa Athletic 0, Falkirk 1. Gary Oliver (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kai Kennedy following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Brad McKay.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Church (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Rayan Mohammed replaces Quinn Coulson.

  17. Booking

    Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam King (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 7th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22147135122349
2Falkirk23136447262145
3Airdrieonians23116645311439
4Alloa2411674134739
5FC Edinburgh24122104435938
6Montrose249783432234
7Queen of Sth2495103838032
8Kelty Hearts2485112735-829
9Clyde2425172549-2411
10Peterhead2425171256-4411
View full Scottish League One table

