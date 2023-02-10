Close menu
Scottish League One
AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00DunfermlineDunfermline
Venue: Excelsior Stadium

Airdrieonians v Dunfermline Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Football

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22147135122349
2Falkirk23136447262145
3Airdrieonians23116645311439
4Alloa2411674134739
5FC Edinburgh24122104435938
6Montrose249783432234
7Queen of Sth2495103838032
8Kelty Hearts2485112735-829
9Clyde2425172549-2411
10Peterhead2425171256-4411
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories