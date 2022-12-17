Close menu
Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00ArbroathArbroath
Venue: Stark's Park, Scotland

Raith Rovers v Arbroath

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 16Stanton
  • 4Millen
  • 5Nolan
  • 15Ngwenya
  • 20Brown
  • 6Spencer
  • 7Connolly
  • 22Ross
  • 14O'Riordan
  • 9Gullan

Substitutes

  • 10Vaughan
  • 11McBride
  • 12Lang
  • 13McNeil
  • 18Connell
  • 23Easton
  • 30Masson
  • 47Frederiksen

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Oakley
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Gold
  • 20Bitsindou
  • 15Tait
  • 11Linn
  • 27Fosu
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Stewart
  • 16Shanks
  • 17Corfe
  • 19Isiaka
  • 21Gill
  • 22Hoti
Referee:
Calum Scott

Saturday 17th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr1795336221432
2Dundee179442820831
3Queen's Park179353226630
4Morton178542517829
5Partick Thistle177373230224
6Inverness CT176561921-223
7Raith Rovers177192123-222
8Cove Rangers174672528-318
9Arbroath172781123-1213
10Hamilton1725101635-1911
View full Scottish Championship table

