Close menu
Scottish Championship
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle15:00AyrAyr United
Venue: Firhill Stadium

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr1795336221432
2Dundee179442820831
3Queen's Park179353226630
4Morton178542517829
5Partick Thistle177373230224
6Inverness CT176561921-223
7Raith Rovers177192123-222
8Cove Rangers174672528-318
9Arbroath172781123-1213
10Hamilton1725101635-1911
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport