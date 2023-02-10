Close menu
Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton15:00Queen's ParkQueen's Park
Venue: Cappielow Park

Greenock Morton v Queen's Park

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park23134646301643
2Ayr23116646311539
3Dundee22116537261139
4Partick Thistle23103104238433
5Raith Rovers249693232033
6Inverness CT238873432232
7Morton228773126531
8Cove Rangers2367103147-1625
9Arbroath2449112339-1621
10Hamilton2346131940-2118
View full Scottish Championship table

