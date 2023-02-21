Close menu
Scottish Championship
HamiltonHamilton Academical19:45Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle
Venue: New Douglas Park

Hamilton Academical v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park25135749341544
2Dundee24126640271342
3Ayr24116746321439
4Morton2410773528737
5Partick Thistle24113104338536
6Raith Rovers259793333034
7Inverness CT248883435-132
8Cove Rangers2568113251-1926
9Arbroath25410112440-1622
10Hamilton2456132240-1821
