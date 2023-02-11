Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|24
|13
|4
|7
|48
|33
|15
|43
|2
|Ayr
|23
|11
|6
|6
|46
|31
|15
|39
|3
|Dundee
|22
|11
|6
|5
|37
|26
|11
|39
|4
|Morton
|23
|9
|7
|7
|34
|28
|6
|34
|5
|Partick Thistle
|23
|10
|3
|10
|42
|38
|4
|33
|6
|Raith Rovers
|24
|9
|6
|9
|32
|32
|0
|33
|7
|Inverness CT
|23
|8
|8
|7
|34
|32
|2
|32
|8
|Cove Rangers
|23
|6
|7
|10
|31
|47
|-16
|25
|9
|Arbroath
|24
|4
|9
|11
|23
|39
|-16
|21
|10
|Hamilton
|23
|4
|6
|13
|19
|40
|-21
|18
