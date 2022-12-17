Match ends, Ross County 1, St. Johnstone 2.
Ali Crawford scored twice in the final 13 minutes to snatch St Johnstone a comeback Scottish Premiership victory over 10-man Ross County.
Substitute Crawford levelled with a sweetly struck 77th-minute volley and his rebound effort two minutes later secured all three points.
Jordan White had headed County in front from Yan Dhanda's teasing cross, but the hosts lost captain Jack Baldwin to red card after he denied Stevie May a clear goalscoring opportunity and that incident changed the game.
Victory for Callum Davidson's side moves them to within a point of Aberdeen in third, while County remain level on points with second bottom Kilmarnock and three clear of Dundee United.
There had been little of note at either end until Dhanda took charge midway through the first half. The playmaker initiated a one-two with Owura Edwards and dropped a cross perfectly on to White's head for the finish.
Kazeem Olaigbe then dragged a low shot inches wide after beating Considine on the edge of the box.
May's downward header brought out the best in goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw as half-time neared and, after the break, Nicky Clark could not get enough purchase on his shot to trouble Laidlaw.
But then the turning point. Baldwin received Laidlaw's pass under pressure from May, lost the ball to the striker, then pulled him down. Referee Graham Grainger was in no doubt Baldwin had to go.
Graham Carey went for goal straight from the set piece and Laidlaw's right-hand post took the brunt of it.
May continued to plug away and his low driven ball was flicked over by Adam Montgomery moments before Daniel Phillips deflected a shot into Laidlaw's grasp.
But County succumbed to the pressure when Considine's delivery was only partially cleared by Alex Iacovitti and David Wotherspoon's replacement Crawford pounced.
St Johnstone were not content with a point and Crawford delivered again after fellow substitute Theo Bair's shot was blocked by Laidlaw.
Player of the match - Stevie May
St Johnstone's pressure tells - analysis
With both sides playing their first match since 12 November, coupled with the recent wintry weather, it was not surprising the game took time to warm up.
Dhanda's vision and delivery ultimately proved to be the difference in the first half, with White's task made that bit easier than the earlier chances afforded May and Considine. Olaigbe's drive at the defence was almost County's other outstanding moment.
One area St Johnstone tried to hurt their hosts was at set pieces but Malky Mackay's men seemed well equipped, with a Clark header from a corner in the second half rising harmlessly out.
The atmosphere of the game changed following Baldwin's dismissal, with St Johnstone keener to lob balls into the box and it proved to be their route to success. Crawford's positioning was perfect for each goal.
What's next?
Weather permitting, County host Rangers on Friday (19:30 GMT) with St Johnstone away to Celtic on Saturday (12:30).
