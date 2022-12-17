Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County1St JohnstoneSt Johnstone2

Ross County 1-2 St Johnstone: Ali Crawford gives visitors comeback win

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ali Crawford scores for St Johnstone against Ross County
Ali Crawford's double turned a deficit into a winning lead for St Johnstone

Ali Crawford scored twice in the final 13 minutes to snatch St Johnstone a comeback Scottish Premiership victory over 10-man Ross County.

Substitute Crawford levelled with a sweetly struck 77th-minute volley and his rebound effort two minutes later secured all three points.

Jordan White had headed County in front from Yan Dhanda's teasing cross, but the hosts lost captain Jack Baldwin to red card after he denied Stevie May a clear goalscoring opportunity and that incident changed the game.

Victory for Callum Davidson's side moves them to within a point of Aberdeen in third, while County remain level on points with second bottom Kilmarnock and three clear of Dundee United.

There had been little of note at either end until Dhanda took charge midway through the first half. The playmaker initiated a one-two with Owura Edwards and dropped a cross perfectly on to White's head for the finish.

Kazeem Olaigbe then dragged a low shot inches wide after beating Considine on the edge of the box.

May's downward header brought out the best in goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw as half-time neared and, after the break, Nicky Clark could not get enough purchase on his shot to trouble Laidlaw.

But then the turning point. Baldwin received Laidlaw's pass under pressure from May, lost the ball to the striker, then pulled him down. Referee Graham Grainger was in no doubt Baldwin had to go.

Graham Carey went for goal straight from the set piece and Laidlaw's right-hand post took the brunt of it.

May continued to plug away and his low driven ball was flicked over by Adam Montgomery moments before Daniel Phillips deflected a shot into Laidlaw's grasp.

But County succumbed to the pressure when Considine's delivery was only partially cleared by Alex Iacovitti and David Wotherspoon's replacement Crawford pounced.

St Johnstone were not content with a point and Crawford delivered again after fellow substitute Theo Bair's shot was blocked by Laidlaw.

Player of the match - Stevie May

Jack Baldwin fouls Stevie May
The striker's endeavour was crucial to St Johnstone's forward momentum and he played a significant part in the game's defining moment

St Johnstone's pressure tells - analysis

With both sides playing their first match since 12 November, coupled with the recent wintry weather, it was not surprising the game took time to warm up.

Dhanda's vision and delivery ultimately proved to be the difference in the first half, with White's task made that bit easier than the earlier chances afforded May and Considine. Olaigbe's drive at the defence was almost County's other outstanding moment.

One area St Johnstone tried to hurt their hosts was at set pieces but Malky Mackay's men seemed well equipped, with a Clark header from a corner in the second half rising harmlessly out.

The atmosphere of the game changed following Baldwin's dismissal, with St Johnstone keener to lob balls into the box and it proved to be their route to success. Crawford's positioning was perfect for each goal.

What's next?

Weather permitting, County host Rangers on Friday (19:30 GMT) with St Johnstone away to Celtic on Saturday (12:30).

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 12Johnson
  • 5BaldwinBooked at 61mins
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 16Harmon
  • 14LoturiSubstituted forRandallat 72'minutes
  • 22TillsonBooked at 14mins
  • 7EdwardsSubstituted forAkioat 72'minutes
  • 10DhandaSubstituted forPatonat 62'minutes
  • 17OlaigbeSubstituted forWatsonat 62'minutes
  • 26WhiteSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Randall
  • 9Samuel
  • 11Sims
  • 15Watson
  • 18Akio
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 24Paton
  • 30Smith
  • 31Eastwood

St Johnstone

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 12Parish
  • 2BrownSubstituted forBairat 71'minutes
  • 6Gordon
  • 4Considine
  • 34Phillips
  • 14Wright
  • 23Carey
  • 10WotherspoonSubstituted forCrawfordat 56'minutes
  • 19MontgomeryBooked at 53mins
  • 37Clark
  • 7MaySubstituted forMcLennanat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gallacher
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 17Bair
  • 18MacPherson
  • 21Crawford
  • 26McLennan
  • 27Kucheriavyi
  • 29Murphy
  • 30Wills
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home3
Away21
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 1, St. Johnstone 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 1, St. Johnstone 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Ross County. Keith Watson tries a through ball, but Alex Iacovitti is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Connor Randall.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila replaces Jordan White.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Ross County 1, St. Johnstone 2. Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Theo Bair (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Phillips.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Ross County 1, St. Johnstone 1. Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Considine with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Drey Wright.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. William Akio replaces Owura Edwards.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Connor Randall replaces Victor Loturi.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Connor McLennan replaces Stevie May.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces James Brown.

  18. Post update

    Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jordan White (Ross County).

  20. Post update

    Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic16150151133845
2Rangers16113237162136
3Aberdeen168172924525
4Hearts167362726124
5St Johnstone177372122-124
6Livingston157261520-523
7St Mirren156361723-621
8Hibernian176292026-620
9Motherwell165292022-217
10Ross County1743101428-1415
11Kilmarnock1743101330-1715
12Dundee Utd1633101731-1412
View full Scottish Premiership table

