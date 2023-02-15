Match ends, Motherwell 2, St. Mirren 1.
A stunning Max Johnston strike gave Motherwell their first win in 12 Scottish Premiership league games as they edged out St Mirren at Fir Park.
Stuart Kettlewell, in his debut as caretaker boss, ended Motherwell's six-month wait for a home league victory to lift them to ninth in the table.
Kevin van Veen struck early before Johnston squeezed in a half-volley from an extremely narrow angle.
Ryan Strain soon halved the deficit but the hosts were not to be denied.
The long-awaited win in their first game since Steven Hammell's sacking eases Motherwell's relegation worries - they now have a three-point cushion on bottom club Dundee United - while St Mirren stay sixth.
It is always intriguing to see how a squad reacts to the departure of a manager. Two goals in the first 19 minutes post-Hammell may have given vindication to Motherwell's decision to part with the club legend.
In truth, the majority of the game lacked quality, but Motherwell started far quicker and were clinical with two half-chances.
The first saw Van Veen slipped in on the right hand side by a nice Callum Slattery pass. He held off the challenge of the flat-footed Richard Taylor and nudged a shot across the face of goal that caught Trevor Carson out.
The second was far more spectacular. A long ball over the top was well controlled by young Johnston, who somehow looped a half-volley in at the back post. Did he mean it? Johnson later insisted he did.
St Mirren had been really poor up until that point, but found a goal through the hard work of Curtis Main. Battling down the left, he set up Tony Watt who sent in a low cross. Keanu Baccus fluffed his chance, but the ball felt kindly to Strain who slammed home from close range.
Stephen Robinson's side thought they had a late equaliser when a combination of Thierry Small and Greg Kiltie bundled the ball in at the back post, but referee John Beaton had already blown his whistle for a foul by Main in the build-up.
There were a few further chances, but it was a scrappy game. That won't matter to Motherwell though, who showed plenty of heart to end their dismal run.
Player of the Match - Max Johnston (Motherwell)
Scrappy Steelmen battle to vital three points - analysis
St Mirren were incredibly slow out the blocks, as they fell well below the standards they've set this season.
They lifted themselves in the second half, creating more, but there was no composure or flair at the top end of the pitch.
Motherwell wanted it more in the opening stages, making the most of lax defending and a rare mistake from Carson.
The boost to morale around Fir Park is invaluable, and the players will know that stringing together even a small run of victories will ease their worries significantly.
What they said
Interim Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "The character, the personality, getting through the hard yards. That was how we wanted to get the supporters on our side. That opening 10 minutes got the crowd behind us.
"The players have given themselves a chance, but they're going to need every ounce of what they gave out there tonight. I remember coming to Fir Park as a manager. You always felt like you had to earn everything. I wanted to create that again tonight."
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson: "We aren't good enough to give anybody a 2-0 lead. We didn't do the things we're good at. We didn't deserve anything from the game.
"I remember an old manager telling me 'players don't mean to play poorly and have bad games'. There was no lack of effort or enthusiasm. We just lacked a bit of quality."
What's next?
Motherwell host Hearts in the Premiership on Sunday (12:00 GMT), while St Mirren entertain Ross County on Saturday (15:00).
