Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell2St MirrenSt Mirren1

Motherwell 2-1 St Mirren: Hosts win first game since Steven Hammell sacking

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kevin van Veen nudged home his third goal in three games and his 15th of the season
A stunning Max Johnston strike gave Motherwell their first win in 12 Scottish Premiership league games as they edged out St Mirren at Fir Park.

Stuart Kettlewell, in his debut as caretaker boss, ended Motherwell's six-month wait for a home league victory to lift them to ninth in the table.

Kevin van Veen struck early before Johnston squeezed in a half-volley from an extremely narrow angle.

Ryan Strain soon halved the deficit but the hosts were not to be denied.

The long-awaited win in their first game since Steven Hammell's sacking eases Motherwell's relegation worries - they now have a three-point cushion on bottom club Dundee United - while St Mirren stay sixth.

It is always intriguing to see how a squad reacts to the departure of a manager. Two goals in the first 19 minutes post-Hammell may have given vindication to Motherwell's decision to part with the club legend.

In truth, the majority of the game lacked quality, but Motherwell started far quicker and were clinical with two half-chances.

The first saw Van Veen slipped in on the right hand side by a nice Callum Slattery pass. He held off the challenge of the flat-footed Richard Taylor and nudged a shot across the face of goal that caught Trevor Carson out.

The second was far more spectacular. A long ball over the top was well controlled by young Johnston, who somehow looped a half-volley in at the back post. Did he mean it? Johnson later insisted he did.

St Mirren had been really poor up until that point, but found a goal through the hard work of Curtis Main. Battling down the left, he set up Tony Watt who sent in a low cross. Keanu Baccus fluffed his chance, but the ball felt kindly to Strain who slammed home from close range.

Stephen Robinson's side thought they had a late equaliser when a combination of Thierry Small and Greg Kiltie bundled the ball in at the back post, but referee John Beaton had already blown his whistle for a foul by Main in the build-up.

There were a few further chances, but it was a scrappy game. That won't matter to Motherwell though, who showed plenty of heart to end their dismal run.

Player of the Match - Max Johnston (Motherwell)

A first professional goal for Johnston, who was a real threat from right-back all evening.
Scrappy Steelmen battle to vital three points - analysis

St Mirren were incredibly slow out the blocks, as they fell well below the standards they've set this season.

They lifted themselves in the second half, creating more, but there was no composure or flair at the top end of the pitch.

Motherwell wanted it more in the opening stages, making the most of lax defending and a rare mistake from Carson.

The boost to morale around Fir Park is invaluable, and the players will know that stringing together even a small run of victories will ease their worries significantly.

What they said

Interim Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "The character, the personality, getting through the hard yards. That was how we wanted to get the supporters on our side. That opening 10 minutes got the crowd behind us.

"The players have given themselves a chance, but they're going to need every ounce of what they gave out there tonight. I remember coming to Fir Park as a manager. You always felt like you had to earn everything. I wanted to create that again tonight."

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson: "We aren't good enough to give anybody a 2-0 lead. We didn't do the things we're good at. We didn't deserve anything from the game.

"I remember an old manager telling me 'players don't mean to play poorly and have bad games'. There was no lack of effort or enthusiasm. We just lacked a bit of quality."

What's next?

Motherwell host Hearts in the Premiership on Sunday (12:00 GMT), while St Mirren entertain Ross County on Saturday (15:00).

Player of the match

GossSean Goss

with an average of 8.12

Motherwell

  1. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    8.12

  2. Squad number22Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    3.84

  3. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    3.84

  4. Squad number52Player nameCasey
    Average rating

    3.79

  5. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    3.58

  6. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    3.58

  7. Squad number15Player nameAitchison
    Average rating

    3.56

  8. Squad number66Player nameButcher
    Average rating

    3.43

  9. Squad number24Player nameFurlong
    Average rating

    3.36

  10. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    3.29

  11. Squad number99Player nameObika
    Average rating

    3.26

  12. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    3.20

  13. Squad number8Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    2.84

  14. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    2.45

St Mirren

  1. Squad number1Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    6.18

  2. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    5.88

  4. Squad number6Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    5.81

  5. Squad number23Player nameStrain
    Average rating

    5.67

  6. Squad number31Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    5.50

  7. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    5.38

  8. Squad number17Player nameBaccus
    Average rating

    5.35

  9. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    5.25

  10. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.06

  11. Squad number9Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    4.60

  12. Squad number16Player nameSmall
    Average rating

    4.50

  13. Squad number24Player nameJamieson
    Average rating

    4.45

  14. Squad number8Player nameFlynn
    Average rating

    4.36

  15. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    4.15

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 66ButcherBooked at 69mins
  • 52Casey
  • 22Johnston
  • 27Goss
  • 18Cornelius
  • 24FurlongSubstituted forO'Donnellat 90+2'minutes
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forSlatteryat 84'minutes
  • 9van VeenSubstituted forAitchisonat 79'minutes
  • 99ObikaBooked at 35mins

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 8Slattery
  • 12Crankshaw
  • 13Oxborough
  • 14Danzaki
  • 15Aitchison
  • 17McKinstry
  • 26Tierney
  • 34Dunachie

St Mirren

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Carson
  • 22Fraser
  • 31GallagherBooked at 90mins
  • 5Taylor
  • 23StrainSubstituted forFlynnat 79'minutes
  • 17BaccusBooked at 86mins
  • 13GogicSubstituted forKiltieat 57'minutesBooked at 62mins
  • 6O'Hara
  • 3TanserSubstituted forSmallat 31'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Main
  • 9WattSubstituted forJamiesonat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 8Flynn
  • 11Kiltie
  • 16Small
  • 18Dunne
  • 24Jamieson
  • 25Offord
  • 27Urminsky
  • 30Taylor
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
4,978

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 2, St. Mirren 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 2, St. Mirren 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Jamieson (St. Mirren).

  4. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Stephen O'Donnell replaces James Furlong.

  6. Booking

    Thierry Small (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Thierry Small (St. Mirren).

  8. Post update

    Jonathan Obika (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Jonathan Obika (Motherwell).

  10. Booking

    Declan Gallagher (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Declan Gallagher (St. Mirren).

  12. Post update

    Jack Aitchison (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Curtis Main (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Dan Casey (Motherwell).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren).

  16. Post update

    Jonathan Obika (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Booking

    Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren).

  19. Post update

    James Furlong (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Main (St. Mirren).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 15th February 2023

