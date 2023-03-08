Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Aziz Behich produced a composed finish when it mattered

Bottom side Dundee United claimed their first Scottish Premiership point in eight games, coming from behind to draw at Livingston and edge within three points of their relegation rivals.

Steven Bradley put the hosts ahead and it was no less than they deserved.

But United, in Jim Goodwin's second game in charge, were invigorated after the break and got their reward when Aziz Behich netted a clinical volley.

United remain three points adrift at the bottom, while Livi stay seventh.

Both sides continue winless runs - Livingston without victory in five and United barren in eight.

But despite that, Livingston started with vigour and looked the more likely to end their disappointing form.

They battered at the United rear-guard from the opening minute, with Joel Nouble - fresh from extending his contract for another year - haunting the visitors' left-hand side.

United right-back Kieran Freeman was lucky not to be sent off, having been booked early doors before hauling down Cristian Montano. Instead, he was hooked after half an hour.

That was after Bradley had rattled the crossbar and then opened the scoring, getting on the end of Nouble's deflected cutback after the big striker had ghosted in from the left.

Yet, United were unlucky to go in behind after Sadat Anaku conspired to miss from all of two yards out after getting on the end of a Behich cross.

Whatever Goodwin said at half-time, it worked and United went about finding an equaliser quickly. It came when Craig Sibbald's low cross was deflected and looped to the back-post, where Behich side-footed it back across the keeper.

And while the visitors looked nervy as Livingston set about finding a winner, United held on for the first point of the Goodwin reign. But will it be enough?

Player of the match - Joel Nouble (Livingston)

It's taken him a while but he's getting back to his best after injury. A real handful tonight.

Priceless point for United but is it enough? - analysis

United did well to weather the storm that Livingston created in the first half - it looked the hosts would blow away their visitors without breaking sweat.

Really, Livingston really should have seen this game off. They would have earlier in the season. But they seem to have lost some of the tenacity and bite that you associated with a David Martindale team.

Goodwin is still sussing out his strongest XI, and he still seems a way off finding it. The bad news is, he doesn't have much time to figure it out.

What next?

Livingston host to Ross County on Saturday, 18 March, while United welcome St Mirren on the same day (both 15:00 GMT).

