Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston1Dundee UtdDundee United1

Livingston 1-1 Dundee United: Both sides continue winless runs

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Aziz Behich produced a composed finish when it mattered
Bottom side Dundee United claimed their first Scottish Premiership point in eight games, coming from behind to draw at Livingston and edge within three points of their relegation rivals.

Steven Bradley put the hosts ahead and it was no less than they deserved.

But United, in Jim Goodwin's second game in charge, were invigorated after the break and got their reward when Aziz Behich netted a clinical volley.

United remain three points adrift at the bottom, while Livi stay seventh.

Both sides continue winless runs - Livingston without victory in five and United barren in eight.

But despite that, Livingston started with vigour and looked the more likely to end their disappointing form.

They battered at the United rear-guard from the opening minute, with Joel Nouble - fresh from extending his contract for another year - haunting the visitors' left-hand side.

United right-back Kieran Freeman was lucky not to be sent off, having been booked early doors before hauling down Cristian Montano. Instead, he was hooked after half an hour.

That was after Bradley had rattled the crossbar and then opened the scoring, getting on the end of Nouble's deflected cutback after the big striker had ghosted in from the left.

Yet, United were unlucky to go in behind after Sadat Anaku conspired to miss from all of two yards out after getting on the end of a Behich cross.

Whatever Goodwin said at half-time, it worked and United went about finding an equaliser quickly. It came when Craig Sibbald's low cross was deflected and looped to the back-post, where Behich side-footed it back across the keeper.

And while the visitors looked nervy as Livingston set about finding a winner, United held on for the first point of the Goodwin reign. But will it be enough?

Player of the match - Joel Nouble (Livingston)

It's taken him a while but he's getting back to his best after injury. A real handful tonight.
Priceless point for United but is it enough? - analysis

United did well to weather the storm that Livingston created in the first half - it looked the hosts would blow away their visitors without breaking sweat.

Really, Livingston really should have seen this game off. They would have earlier in the season. But they seem to have lost some of the tenacity and bite that you associated with a David Martindale team.

Goodwin is still sussing out his strongest XI, and he still seems a way off finding it. The bad news is, he doesn't have much time to figure it out.

What next?

Livingston host to Ross County on Saturday, 18 March, while United welcome St Mirren on the same day (both 15:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 23De LucasBooked at 65mins
  • 15Boyes
  • 11Montaño
  • 18Holt
  • 22ShinnieSubstituted forGuthrieat 85'minutes
  • 16BradleySubstituted forOméongaat 81'minutes
  • 8Pittman
  • 19Nouble
  • 9AndersonSubstituted forKellyat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Bahamboula
  • 12Brandon
  • 17Kelly
  • 28Guthrie
  • 29Penrice
  • 32Hamilton
  • 33Oméonga

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Birighitti
  • 27AyinaBooked at 64mins
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 3McMannBooked at 90mins
  • 22FreemanBooked at 5minsSubstituted forSmithat 33'minutes
  • 23HarkesBooked at 23mins
  • 14Sibbald
  • 18McGrathSubstituted forNiskanenat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 16Behich
  • 20AnakuBooked at 44minsSubstituted forFotheringhamat 45'minutes
  • 9Fletcher

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 6Graham
  • 7Niskanen
  • 10Djoum
  • 12Edwards
  • 25Fotheringham
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 31Newman
  • 39Thomson
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid
Attendance:
2,115

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home17
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 1, Dundee United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 1, Dundee United 1.

  3. Booking

    Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Cristian Montaño (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stephen Kelly with a cross following a set piece situation.

  7. Booking

    Scott McMann (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Scott McMann (Dundee United).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Stéphane Oméonga (Livingston).

  12. Post update

    Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Cristian Montaño (Livingston).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Stephen Kelly.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Ilmari Niskanen replaces Jamie McGrath.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston).

  18. Post update

    Cristian Montaño (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kai Fotheringham (Dundee United).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Kurtis Guthrie replaces Andrew Shinnie.

Player of the match

KellyStephen Kelly

with an average of 7.92

Livingston

  1. Squad number17Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    7.92

  2. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    6.78

  3. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    6.41

  4. Squad number16Player nameBradley
    Average rating

    6.13

  5. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    6.11

  6. Squad number11Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    6.08

  7. Squad number33Player nameOméonga
    Average rating

    6.03

  8. Squad number28Player nameGuthrie
    Average rating

    5.86

  9. Squad number15Player nameBoyes
    Average rating

    5.85

  10. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    5.75

  11. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.66

  12. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    5.64

  13. Squad number23Player nameDe Lucas
    Average rating

    5.43

  14. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    5.06

Dundee United

  1. Squad number16Player nameBehich
    Average rating

    4.78

  2. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    4.55

  3. Squad number14Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    4.18

  4. Squad number25Player nameFotheringham
    Average rating

    4.03

  5. Squad number9Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    3.98

  6. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    3.91

  7. Squad number18Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    3.89

  8. Squad number3Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    3.78

  9. Squad number1Player nameBirighitti
    Average rating

    3.63

  10. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    3.56

  11. Squad number27Player nameAyina
    Average rating

    3.54

  12. Squad number20Player nameAnaku
    Average rating

    3.48

  13. Squad number22Player nameFreeman
    Average rating

    3.18

  14. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    2.96

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic28261190207079
2Rangers28224268254370
3Hearts2813694940945
4Hibernian28124124443140
5Aberdeen28122144352-938
6St Mirren28107113041-1137
7Livingston28106122943-1436
8St Johnstone2894153247-1531
9Motherwell2886143440-630
10Ross County2866162441-1724
11Kilmarnock2866162350-2724
12Dundee Utd2856172953-2421
View full Scottish Premiership table

