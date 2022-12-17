Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, Kilmarnock 1.
Hearts move to within a point of third place in the Scottish Premiership after a comfortable win over Kilmarnock.
Goals from Josh Ginnelly and Lawrence Shankland put Robbie Neilson's side 2-0 up at half-time at Tynecastle.
Kilmarnock improved in the second half, and pulled one back through Ash Taylor, but a Shankland penalty restored Hearts' two-goal cushion.
Hearts move up to fourth, just behind Aberdeen, whilst Kilmarnock remain 11th, three clear of Dundee United.
Kilmarnock's recent record against Hearts is impressive, but Robbie Neilson's side did not seem perturbed by that as they dominated proceedings from the outset.
It took just 10 minutes for them to carve their visitors open, but Andy Halliday could only shoot straight at Sam Walker after Cammy Devlin found him on the penalty spot.
Hearts didn't have to wait long for another sight of goal, though, and this time, they took full advantage.
An aimless long ball over the top seemed to pose little threat, but Joe Wright made a mess of his attempted header and Ginnelly pounced to race clear and shoot beyond Walker.
More sloppy defending gifted Hearts a second goal. Shankland was left completely unmarked from a free-kick and Hearts' top-scorer nodded home Robert Snodgrass' pinpoint cross from close range.
Alex Cochrane thought he had scored a third, but was denied by the offside flag, and then Ginnelly shanked his shot wide after some intricate passing opened Kilmarnock up once more.
The best chance for Derek McInnes' side came on the stroke of half-time. Liam Donnelly climbed highest to flick on a corner, but the ball just evaded Lewis Mayo at the back post.
Kilmarnock improved after the break after Christian Doidge's introduction gave them a focal point up front, and they carved out a glorious chance on 50 minutes.
Wright had the goal at his mercy after he escaped his marker from a free-kick, but could only head tamely at Craig Gordon from close range.
It was from another set-piece that Kilmarnock found just their second away goal in the league this season.
Daniel Armstrong whipped a free-kick into a dangerous area, and Taylor ghosted in at the back post to shoot underneath Gordon.
Kilmarnock continued to press, but were unable to create another clear-cut chance, and with time running out, Hearts sealed victory.
Wright appealed for a foul as he challenged Shankland, but the ball hit his outstretched hand and referee Willie Collum showed no hesitation in pointing to the spot.
Shankland stepped up and blasted it down the middle to maintain his 100% penalty record for Hearts and secure all three points.
Player of the match
Hearts well-placed for tilt at third - analysis
Injuries have wreaked havoc with Hearts so far this season, but Robbie Neilson's threadbare squad narrowed the gap to Aberdeen in third, and are now far closer to full-strength.
Neilson is no longer having to field makeshift back lines, and Kye Rowles - fresh from his impressive World Cup campaign - will be available again on Christmas Eve after serving his suspension.
Kilmarnock, meanwhile, have struggled for goals all season, and were profligate again. However, it was the ease with which Hearts scored their goals that will alarm Derek McInnes.
Not taking chances and leaking goals at the other end is a combination that rarely ends well, and if Kilmarnock don't tighten up soon, they will find themselves back in the Championship next season.
ShanklandLawrence Shankland
Heart of Midlothian
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameShanklandAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number19Player nameCochraneAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number77Player nameSnodgrassAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number7Player nameGrantAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number27Player nameSmithAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number4Player nameHalkettAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglouAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
6.48
Kilmarnock
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number29Player nameWalesAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number5Player nameTaylorAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number4Player namePowerAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number31Player namePolworthAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number7Player nameMcKenzieAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number2Player nameMayoAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number33Player nameChriseneAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number20Player nameWalkerAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number19Player nameWrightAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number26Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number16Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number21Player nameMcInroyAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number25Player nameAlebiosuAverage rating
4.27
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Gordon
- 4Halkett
- 3Kingsley
- 19Cochrane
- 2Smith
- 14DevlinSubstituted forKiomourtzoglouat 79'minutes
- 77SnodgrassBooked at 74minsSubstituted forSmithat 90+2'minutes
- 16HallidaySubstituted forForrestat 90+2'minutes
- 30GinnellySubstituted forGrantat 79'minutes
- 9Shankland
- 18McKaySubstituted forSibbickat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Grant
- 8Kiomourtzoglou
- 12Atkinson
- 17Forrest
- 20Neilson
- 21Sibbick
- 22Henderson
- 27Smith
- 28Clark
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 20Walker
- 2MayoSubstituted forAlebiosuat 85'minutes
- 5Taylor
- 19Wright
- 21McInroySubstituted forChriseneat 45'minutes
- 11Armstrong
- 4Power
- 22DonnellyBooked at 28mins
- 31PolworthSubstituted forDoidgeat 45'minutes
- 7McKenzieSubstituted forMurrayat 68'minutes
- 29WalesSubstituted forRobinsonat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hemming
- 8Alston
- 9Shaw
- 10Jones
- 15Murray
- 16Robinson
- 25Alebiosu
- 26Doidge
- 33Chrisene
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 18,645
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, Kilmarnock 1.
Post update
Offside, Kilmarnock. Daniel Armstrong tries a through ball, but Scott Robinson is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Connor Smith replaces Robert Snodgrass.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Toby Sibbick replaces Barrie McKay.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Alan Forrest replaces Andrew Halliday.
Post update
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 3, Kilmarnock 1. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock).
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Ryan Alebiosu replaces Lewis Mayo.
Post update
Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Barrie McKay.
Post update
Foul by Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Joe Wright.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Smith.
Post update
Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock).