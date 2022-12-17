Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Lawrence Shankland scored twice for Hearts in a comfortable win

Hearts move to within a point of third place in the Scottish Premiership after a comfortable win over Kilmarnock.

Goals from Josh Ginnelly and Lawrence Shankland put Robbie Neilson's side 2-0 up at half-time at Tynecastle.

Kilmarnock improved in the second half, and pulled one back through Ash Taylor, but a Shankland penalty restored Hearts' two-goal cushion.

Hearts move up to fourth, just behind Aberdeen, whilst Kilmarnock remain 11th, three clear of Dundee United.

Kilmarnock's recent record against Hearts is impressive, but Robbie Neilson's side did not seem perturbed by that as they dominated proceedings from the outset.

It took just 10 minutes for them to carve their visitors open, but Andy Halliday could only shoot straight at Sam Walker after Cammy Devlin found him on the penalty spot.

Hearts didn't have to wait long for another sight of goal, though, and this time, they took full advantage.

An aimless long ball over the top seemed to pose little threat, but Joe Wright made a mess of his attempted header and Ginnelly pounced to race clear and shoot beyond Walker.

More sloppy defending gifted Hearts a second goal. Shankland was left completely unmarked from a free-kick and Hearts' top-scorer nodded home Robert Snodgrass' pinpoint cross from close range.

Alex Cochrane thought he had scored a third, but was denied by the offside flag, and then Ginnelly shanked his shot wide after some intricate passing opened Kilmarnock up once more.

The best chance for Derek McInnes' side came on the stroke of half-time. Liam Donnelly climbed highest to flick on a corner, but the ball just evaded Lewis Mayo at the back post.

Kilmarnock improved after the break after Christian Doidge's introduction gave them a focal point up front, and they carved out a glorious chance on 50 minutes.

Wright had the goal at his mercy after he escaped his marker from a free-kick, but could only head tamely at Craig Gordon from close range.

It was from another set-piece that Kilmarnock found just their second away goal in the league this season.

Daniel Armstrong whipped a free-kick into a dangerous area, and Taylor ghosted in at the back post to shoot underneath Gordon.

Kilmarnock continued to press, but were unable to create another clear-cut chance, and with time running out, Hearts sealed victory.

Wright appealed for a foul as he challenged Shankland, but the ball hit his outstretched hand and referee Willie Collum showed no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Shankland stepped up and blasted it down the middle to maintain his 100% penalty record for Hearts and secure all three points.

Hearts well-placed for tilt at third - analysis

Injuries have wreaked havoc with Hearts so far this season, but Robbie Neilson's threadbare squad narrowed the gap to Aberdeen in third, and are now far closer to full-strength.

Neilson is no longer having to field makeshift back lines, and Kye Rowles - fresh from his impressive World Cup campaign - will be available again on Christmas Eve after serving his suspension.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, have struggled for goals all season, and were profligate again. However, it was the ease with which Hearts scored their goals that will alarm Derek McInnes.

Not taking chances and leaking goals at the other end is a combination that rarely ends well, and if Kilmarnock don't tighten up soon, they will find themselves back in the Championship next season.

