Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Callum McGregor's 87th-minute strike proved decisive on his first game for two months

Returning captain Callum McGregor scored a fantastic late winner as Celtic eventually broke down a stubborn Aberdeen side to restore their nine-point lead in the Scottish Premiership.

McGregor - who was making his comeback after two months out with a knee injury - lashed into the net from 20 yards with three minutes of the 90 left.

It was Celtic's 33rd shot at Pittodrie as they finally wore down Aberdeen's deep defensive block, which ultimately proved fruitless as the hosts ended the match with two efforts on goal.

Ange Postecoglou's Celtic move back nine clear of Rangers, while Aberdeen will end the day in third place due to postponements elsewhere.

It was fitting for Celtic that their lynchpin McGregor grabbed the crucial goal, having been out since early October, but it was just the latest example of the champions finding something at the death.

Ross County, St Johnstone, Motherwell and Dundee United have all been downed in the dying moments of games so far this term, and McGregor's low shot into the bottom corner added Aberdeen to the list.

And while it took until the 87th minute, in truth Celtic should have had the game sewn up long before. Kyogo Furuhashi had the best chance of the lot, but somehow side-footed Liel Abada's cross wide from a few yards out.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos denied Abada, Reo Hatate, Jota and others as the home side went close to clinging on to a valuable point.

But the fact they didn't throws into question their defensive approach, as they barely completed 100 passes in the game and mustered two attempts on goal, both of which were well off target.

Player of the match - Callum McGregor

The Celtic captain was fantastic on his return and scored the crucial goal

Celtic motor on as Aberdeen approach raises questions - analysis

Celtic scoring a late winner comes as absolutely no surprise - it's what they have done so regularly in the last three months.

They were frustrated at times by the sheer number of bodies in the Aberdeen box, and probably could have played with some more width in the first half to try to stretch the opposing back five.

Abada made a difference after coming on at the break, and his great run and cross ought to have led to Kyogo opening the scoring. But overall the champions had total control and could have won more comfortably on another day.

Despite coming within minutes of claiming a point, this performance will draw plenty of criticism towards the tactics of Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin.

He spoke openly about taking inspiration from his old club St Mirren, who are the only side to beat Celtic domestically this season.

The set-up was identical, with a back five and midfield three shuttling across to outnumber Celtic's wide players.

It worked to a point, except Aberdeen put far less pressure on Celtic when they had the ball than St Mirren, and were far less useful in the rare moments they did have the ball.

Goodwin has spoken of the confidence he has in his players and the attacking football they want to play, and have played at home, this season. This approach was contradictory to that.

The last time they played an Old Firm side they were far too open and were picked apart at Ibrox, but here they offered nothing.

Goodwin needs to find a happy medium against Glasgow's big two, starting with the visit of Rangers to Pittodrie on Tuesday.

What they said

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "Extremely disappointed having conceded a goal late on having put in so much effort and commitment.

"We felt before the game that the best way to go was to sit off Celtic and deny them space in behind and try to hit them on the counter attack. We did that on one or two occasions in the first half but in the second half we weren't able to get up the pitch unfortunately."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "That's as dominant as we've been away from home at a difficult place. We got our goal late, but I thought our approach all the way through... we were disciplined and didn't get frustrated.

"I couldn't ask much more from the lads. Even though we didn't win more comfortably - which we should have - when you win 1-0 in that manner it just shows the discipline and belief the boys have in the way we play."

What's next?

Celtic are at home to Livingston on Wednesday (19:45 GMT), with Aberdeen hosting Rangers the previous night (20:00).

Player of the match McGregor Callum McGregor with an average of 7.94 Aberdeen Aberdeen Aberdeen

Celtic Celtic Celtic Aberdeen Avg Squad number 24 Player name Roos Average rating 5.47 Squad number 3 Player name MacKenzie Average rating 5.03 Squad number 2 Player name McCrorie Average rating 5.00 Squad number 33 Player name Kennedy Average rating 4.95 Squad number 5 Player name Stewart Average rating 4.93 Squad number 11 Player name Duk Average rating 4.83 Squad number 16 Player name Ramadani Average rating 4.82 Squad number 8 Player name Barron Average rating 4.68 Squad number 20 Player name Clarkson Average rating 4.67 Squad number 22 Player name Coulson Average rating 4.62 Squad number 9 Player name Miovski Average rating 4.38 Squad number 17 Player name Hayes Average rating 4.18 Squad number 7 Player name Morris Average rating 3.26 Squad number 23 Player name Duncan Average rating 3.22 Celtic Avg Squad number 42 Player name McGregor Average rating 7.94 Squad number 11 Player name Abada Average rating 7.37 Squad number 20 Player name Carter-Vickers Average rating 7.14 Squad number 49 Player name Forrest Average rating 7.14 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 7.05 Squad number 33 Player name O'Riley Average rating 6.98 Squad number 4 Player name Starfelt Average rating 6.97 Squad number 17 Player name Jota Average rating 6.83 Squad number 41 Player name Hatate Average rating 6.73 Squad number 1 Player name Hart Average rating 6.68 Squad number 8 Player name Furuhashi Average rating 6.57 Squad number 38 Player name Maeda Average rating 6.48 Squad number 14 Player name Turnbull Average rating 6.48 Squad number 7 Player name Giakoumakis Average rating 6.36 Squad number 13 Player name Mooy Average rating 6.17 Squad number 56 Player name Ralston Average rating 3.71