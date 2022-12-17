Aberdeen v Celtic

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jack MacKenzie.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Aberdeen
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number24Player nameRoosAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number5Player nameStewartAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number3Player nameMacKenzieAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number33Player nameKennedyAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number8Player nameBarronAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number16Player nameRamadaniAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number20Player nameClarksonAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number22Player nameCoulsonAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number9Player nameMiovskiAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number11Player nameDukAverage rating
7.46
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameHartAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
7.29
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 3-5-2
- 24Roos
- 2McCrorie
- 5Stewart
- 3MacKenzie
- 33Kennedy
- 8Barron
- 16Ramadani
- 20Clarkson
- 22Coulson
- 9Miovski
- 11de Barros Lopes
Substitutes
- 1Lewis
- 7Morris
- 10Besuijen
- 17Hayes
- 23Duncan
- 25Richardson
- 36Bavidge
- 46Marshall
- 99Ramírez
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 56Ralston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 3Taylor
- 42McGregor
- 33O'Riley
- 41Hatate
- 38Maeda
- 8Furuhashi
- 17Neves Filipe
Substitutes
- 6Jenz
- 7Giakoumakis
- 11Abada
- 13Mooy
- 14Turnbull
- 25Bernabei
- 31Siegrist
- 49Forrest
- 50Lawal
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home21%
- Away79%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Reo Hatate (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daizen Maeda.
Post update
Attempt saved. Reo Hatate (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Greg Taylor (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Greg Taylor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum McGregor.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic).
Post update
Duk (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Greg Taylor.
Post update
Attempt missed. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daizen Maeda.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Anthony Ralston (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt O'Riley.
Post update
Attempt missed. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Foul by Jota (Celtic).
Post update
Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Connor Barron.
Post update
Foul by Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen).
Post update
Daizen Maeda (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.