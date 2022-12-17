Close menu
Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen0CelticCeltic0

Aberdeen v Celtic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen

Starting XI

  1. Squad number24Player nameRoos
    Average rating

    5.52

  2. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    7.23

  3. Squad number5Player nameStewart
    Average rating

    7.08

  4. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    7.29

  5. Squad number33Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    7.36

  6. Squad number8Player nameBarron
    Average rating

    7.26

  7. Squad number16Player nameRamadani
    Average rating

    6.29

  8. Squad number20Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    7.86

  9. Squad number22Player nameCoulson
    Average rating

    7.08

  10. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    7.73

  11. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    7.46

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    6.75

  2. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    6.59

  3. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    6.95

  4. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    6.71

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    7.02

  6. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.08

  7. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    6.69

  8. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    6.85

  9. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    6.82

  10. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    7.23

  11. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    7.29

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Roos
  • 2McCrorie
  • 5Stewart
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 33Kennedy
  • 8Barron
  • 16Ramadani
  • 20Clarkson
  • 22Coulson
  • 9Miovski
  • 11de Barros Lopes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 7Morris
  • 10Besuijen
  • 17Hayes
  • 23Duncan
  • 25Richardson
  • 36Bavidge
  • 46Marshall
  • 99Ramírez

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 42McGregor
  • 33O'Riley
  • 41Hatate
  • 38Maeda
  • 8Furuhashi
  • 17Neves Filipe

Substitutes

  • 6Jenz
  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 11Abada
  • 13Mooy
  • 14Turnbull
  • 25Bernabei
  • 31Siegrist
  • 49Forrest
  • 50Lawal
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home21%
Away79%
Shots
Home1
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jack MacKenzie.

  2. Post update

    Reo Hatate (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen).

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daizen Maeda.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Reo Hatate (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Greg Taylor (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Greg Taylor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum McGregor.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic).

  10. Post update

    Duk (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Greg Taylor.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daizen Maeda.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anthony Ralston (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt O'Riley.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jota (Celtic).

  17. Post update

    Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Connor Barron.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen).

  20. Post update

    Daizen Maeda (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th December 2022

  • AberdeenAberdeen0CelticCeltic0
  • HeartsHeart of Midlothian15:00KilmarnockKilmarnock
  • LivingstonLivingstonPDundee UtdDundee UnitedP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • MotherwellMotherwellPSt MirrenSt MirrenP
    Match postponed - Weather
  • Ross CountyRoss County15:00St JohnstoneSt Johnstone

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic16141150133743
2Rangers16113237162136
3Aberdeen168262923626
4Livingston157261520-523
5Hearts156362425-121
6St Johnstone166371921-221
7St Mirren156361723-621
8Hibernian176292026-620
9Motherwell165292022-217
10Ross County164391326-1315
11Kilmarnock164391227-1515
12Dundee Utd1633101731-1412
View full Scottish Premiership table

