Chelsea have nine points from nine so far in this season's Champions League group stage

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes hopes her side can put themselves "in the best position possible" as they prepare to take on Real Madrid in the Women's Champions League on Thursday.

The Blues have three wins from three in the tournament so far and will qualify for the knockout stage with victory in Madrid.

"Our objectives are always to win every trophy we compete for," said Hayes.

Chelsea beat Real 2-0 two weeks ago at Kings Meadow.

"We need to focus on our experience and what we've done in the competition," said Hayes.

Chelsea failed to make it out of the group stage last season and were beaten finalists in 2021, losing out to Barcelona.

"The Champions League is the goal every year, what's different this time is that tomorrow we're in a position to qualify and we weren't this time last year," said Hayes.

"We had a tough draw and this is a tough group. The aim is a win and to put ourselves in the best position possible."

Chelsea had already beaten Paris St-Germain and Albanian side Vllaznia in Group A before goals from Sophie Ingle and Erin Cuthbert gave them a comfortable victory over Real.

If PSG fail to beat Vllaznia in the other Group A match, the Blues can seal their spot at the top of the group with a win.

"We saw the way Real Madrid knocked City out in the earlier rounds, they're a team that prove much different to English teams, with Spanish teams there's a lot of differences," said Hayes.

"We've played Barcelona and Atletico Madrid but we're still learning about each other - I thought the first game was quite cagey between both teams.

"Ultimately we are here to win, that's a massive pitch and in order to get a result we have to keep the ball well - they do so we have to."

Hayes also confirmed defender Kadeisha Buchanan travelled with the squad and is available after she missed Chelsea's 8-0 demolition of Leicester in the WSL on Saturday through illness.