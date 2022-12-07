Sheffield United Women v Aston Villa Women

Foul by Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women).
Line-ups
Sheffield United Women
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Wilson
- 19DochertySubstituted forWilsonat 45'minutes
- 6Riglar
- 3Newsham
- 10Paul
- 14Enderby
- 24Brown
- 15Wilcock
- 8Cusack
- 11Walters
- 16Muir
Substitutes
- 2Wilson
- 7Sweetman-Kirk
- 9Rayner
- 22Francis-Jones
- 27Miller
- 28Graham
- 33Davies
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Leat
- 2Mayling
- 15Patten
- 14Turner
- 33Pacheco
- 16McLoughlin
- 19Blindkilde
- 10Dali
- 18GregorySubstituted forLehmannat 19'minutes
- 8Daly
- 20Hanson
Substitutes
- 1Hampton
- 7Lehmann
- 9Gielnik
- 24Keitley
- 26Goodwin
- 35Mullett
- Referee:
- Andrew Kitchen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Maddy Cusack (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sheffield United Women 0, Aston Villa Women 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United Women. Ellie Wilson replaces Charley Docherty.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sheffield United Women 0, Aston Villa Women 2.
Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tamara Wilcock (Sheffield United Women).
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Charlotte Newsham.
Attempt saved. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tamara Wilcock (Sheffield United Women).
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United Women 0, Aston Villa Women 2. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Charley Docherty.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Alisha Lehmann replaces Freya Gregory because of an injury.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Mia Enderby.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Mia Enderby.
Chenè Muir (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Freya Gregory (Aston Villa Women).
Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.