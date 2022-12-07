Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group A
Sheffield United WomenSheffield United Women0Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women2

Sheffield United Women v Aston Villa Women

Line-ups

Sheffield United Women

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Wilson
  • 19DochertySubstituted forWilsonat 45'minutes
  • 6Riglar
  • 3Newsham
  • 10Paul
  • 14Enderby
  • 24Brown
  • 15Wilcock
  • 8Cusack
  • 11Walters
  • 16Muir

Substitutes

  • 2Wilson
  • 7Sweetman-Kirk
  • 9Rayner
  • 22Francis-Jones
  • 27Miller
  • 28Graham
  • 33Davies

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Leat
  • 2Mayling
  • 15Patten
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 10Dali
  • 18GregorySubstituted forLehmannat 19'minutes
  • 8Daly
  • 20Hanson

Substitutes

  • 1Hampton
  • 7Lehmann
  • 9Gielnik
  • 24Keitley
  • 26Goodwin
  • 35Mullett
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Match Stats

Home TeamSheffield United WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home0
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women).

  2. Post update

    Maddy Cusack (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins Sheffield United Women 0, Aston Villa Women 2.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United Women. Ellie Wilson replaces Charley Docherty.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sheffield United Women 0, Aston Villa Women 2.

  6. Post update

    Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tamara Wilcock (Sheffield United Women).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Charlotte Newsham.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Tamara Wilcock (Sheffield United Women).

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield United Women 0, Aston Villa Women 2. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield United Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Charley Docherty.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Alisha Lehmann replaces Freya Gregory because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Mia Enderby.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Mia Enderby.

  18. Post update

    Chenè Muir (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Freya Gregory (Aston Villa Women).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 7th December 2022

  • Man Utd WomenManchester United Women4Everton WomenEverton Women1
  • Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women2
  • Sheffield United WomenSheffield United Women0Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women2

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aston Villa Women42205239
2Man Utd Women31207435
3Everton Women31115505
4Durham Women302156-14
5Sheffield United Women301238-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women3300110119
2Liverpool Women43016249
3Leicester City Women210134-13
4Sunderland Ladies200204-40
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women21104225
2Brighton Women21014403
3B'ham City Women210134-13
4London City Lionesses201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lewes Women22006156
2Bristol City Women21015233
3Charlton Athletic Women210123-13
4Crystal Palace Women200218-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women22007256
2Reading Women21014223
3Coventry United Ladies210135-23
4Southampton F.C. Women200205-50
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

