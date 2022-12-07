Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group B
Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women2

Liverpool Women v Manchester City Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Liverpool Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Cumings
  • 5FaheySubstituted forFlahertyat 45'minutes
  • 34SilcockBooked at 45mins
  • 4RobertsSubstituted forKoivistoat 61'minutes
  • 3Robe
  • 7Kearns
  • 17Humphrey
  • 8WardlawSubstituted forStengelat 45'minutes
  • 28CampbellSubstituted forHindsat 45'minutes
  • 20Daniels
  • 10Furness

Substitutes

  • 1Laws
  • 2Koivisto
  • 6Matthews
  • 12Hinds
  • 18Holland
  • 19van de Sanden
  • 24Stengel
  • 25Flaherty

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22MacIver
  • 14Morgan
  • 33Kennedy
  • 6Houghton
  • 3Stokes
  • 10CastellanosSubstituted forCasparijat 64'minutes
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 25HasegawaSubstituted forMaceat 64'minutes
  • 8Fowler
  • 13RasoSubstituted forKellyat 71'minutes
  • 41BlakstadSubstituted forHempat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Casparij
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 5Greenwood
  • 7Coombs
  • 9Kelly
  • 11Hemp
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 30Mace
  • 35Keating
Referee:
Martin Woods

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpool WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home1
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Manchester City Women 2. Mary Fowler (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Lauren Hemp replaces Julie Blakstad.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Chloe Kelly replaces Hayley Raso.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women).

  6. Post update

    Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Kerstin Casparij replaces Deyna Castellanos.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Ruby Mace replaces Yui Hasegawa.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Eartha Cumings.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool Women. Emma Koivisto replaces Rhiannon Roberts.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Rhiannon Roberts.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women).

  20. Post update

    Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 7th December 2022

  • Man Utd WomenManchester United Women4Everton WomenEverton Women1
  • Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women2
  • Sheffield United WomenSheffield United Women0Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women2

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aston Villa Women42205239
2Man Utd Women31207435
3Everton Women31115505
4Durham Women302156-14
5Sheffield United Women301238-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women3300110119
2Liverpool Women43016249
3Leicester City Women210134-13
4Sunderland Ladies200204-40
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women21104225
2Brighton Women21014403
3B'ham City Women210134-13
4London City Lionesses201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lewes Women22006156
2Bristol City Women21015233
3Charlton Athletic Women210123-13
4Crystal Palace Women200218-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women22007256
2Reading Women21014223
3Coventry United Ladies210135-23
4Southampton F.C. Women200205-50
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

