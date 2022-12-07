Liverpool Women v Manchester City Women

Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Liverpool Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Cumings
- 5FaheySubstituted forFlahertyat 45'minutes
- 34SilcockBooked at 45mins
- 4RobertsSubstituted forKoivistoat 61'minutes
- 3Robe
- 7Kearns
- 17Humphrey
- 8WardlawSubstituted forStengelat 45'minutes
- 28CampbellSubstituted forHindsat 45'minutes
- 20Daniels
- 10Furness
Substitutes
- 1Laws
- 2Koivisto
- 6Matthews
- 12Hinds
- 18Holland
- 19van de Sanden
- 24Stengel
- 25Flaherty
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 22MacIver
- 14Morgan
- 33Kennedy
- 6Houghton
- 3Stokes
- 10CastellanosSubstituted forCasparijat 64'minutes
- 12Angeldahl
- 25HasegawaSubstituted forMaceat 64'minutes
- 8Fowler
- 13RasoSubstituted forKellyat 71'minutes
- 41BlakstadSubstituted forHempat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Casparij
- 4Aleixandri
- 5Greenwood
- 7Coombs
- 9Kelly
- 11Hemp
- 15Ouahabi
- 30Mace
- 35Keating
- Referee:
- Martin Woods
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Manchester City Women 2. Mary Fowler (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Lauren Hemp replaces Julie Blakstad.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Chloe Kelly replaces Hayley Raso.
Foul by Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women).
Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Kerstin Casparij replaces Deyna Castellanos.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Ruby Mace replaces Yui Hasegawa.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Eartha Cumings.
Attempt saved. Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Women. Emma Koivisto replaces Rhiannon Roberts.
Attempt saved. Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Rhiannon Roberts.
Attempt blocked. Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.