The FA Women's League Cup - Group A
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women4Everton WomenEverton Women1

Manchester United Women v Everton Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Baggaley
  • 2BatlleSubstituted forBlundellat 45'minutes
  • 20Tounkara
  • 21TurnerSubstituted forLe Tissierat 45'minutes
  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 4MooreSubstituted forZelemat 45'minutes
  • 28Williams
  • 37Staniforth
  • 17García
  • 9Thomas

Substitutes

  • 6Blundell
  • 7Toone
  • 10Zelem
  • 11Galton
  • 12Ladd
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 23Russo
  • 27Earps

Everton Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Brosnan
  • 21MaierSubstituted forGrahamat 45'minutes
  • 6George
  • 4Sevecke
  • 22Galli
  • 28Holmgaard
  • 10BennisonBooked at 58minsSubstituted forChristiansenat 63'minutes
  • 5Björn
  • 11Park
  • 19Queiroz CostaSubstituted forSnoeijsat 29'minutes
  • 15Beever-JonesSubstituted forSørensenat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Christiansen
  • 14Sørensen
  • 17Graham
  • 24Weir
  • 25Snoeijs
  • 32Henderson
  • 39Clarke
  • 55Wilding
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Nathalie Björn.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucy Graham (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Sophie Baggaley.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lucía García (Manchester United Women).

  5. Post update

    Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Izzy Christiansen replaces Hanna Bennison.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdóttir.

  9. Post update

    Maria Thorisdóttir (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Hanna Bennison (Everton Women).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Rikke Sevecke.

  12. Booking

    Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Hanna Bennison (Everton Women).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Sophie Baggaley.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicoline Sørensen (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  17. Post update

    Jessica Park (Everton Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdóttir.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Karen Holmgaard.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Maya Le Tissier replaces Millie Turner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 7th December 2022

  • Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women2
  • Sheffield United WomenSheffield United Women0Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women2

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aston Villa Women42205239
2Man Utd Women31207435
3Everton Women31115505
4Durham Women302156-14
5Sheffield United Women301238-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women3300110119
2Liverpool Women43016249
3Leicester City Women210134-13
4Sunderland Ladies200204-40
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women21104225
2Brighton Women21014403
3B'ham City Women210134-13
4London City Lionesses201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lewes Women22006156
2Bristol City Women21015233
3Charlton Athletic Women210123-13
4Crystal Palace Women200218-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women22007256
2Reading Women21014223
3Coventry United Ladies210135-23
4Southampton F.C. Women200205-50
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

