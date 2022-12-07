Manchester United Women v Everton Women

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Nathalie Björn.
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Baggaley
- 2BatlleSubstituted forBlundellat 45'minutes
- 20Tounkara
- 21TurnerSubstituted forLe Tissierat 45'minutes
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 8Bøe Risa
- 4MooreSubstituted forZelemat 45'minutes
- 28Williams
- 37Staniforth
- 17García
- 9Thomas
- 6Blundell
- 7Toone
- 10Zelem
- 11Galton
- 12Ladd
- 15Le Tissier
- 23Russo
- 27Earps
Everton Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Brosnan
- 21MaierSubstituted forGrahamat 45'minutes
- 6George
- 4Sevecke
- 22Galli
- 28Holmgaard
- 10BennisonBooked at 58minsSubstituted forChristiansenat 63'minutes
- 5Björn
- 11Park
- 19Queiroz CostaSubstituted forSnoeijsat 29'minutes
- 15Beever-JonesSubstituted forSørensenat 45'minutes
- 8Christiansen
- 14Sørensen
- 17Graham
- 24Weir
- 25Snoeijs
- 32Henderson
- 39Clarke
- 55Wilding
- Simon Mather
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Attempt saved. Lucy Graham (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Sophie Baggaley.
Foul by Lucía García (Manchester United Women).
Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution, Everton Women. Izzy Christiansen replaces Hanna Bennison.
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdóttir.
Maria Thorisdóttir (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Hanna Bennison (Everton Women).
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Rikke Sevecke.
Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hanna Bennison (Everton Women).
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Sophie Baggaley.
Attempt saved. Nicoline Sørensen (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Jessica Park (Everton Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdóttir.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Karen Holmgaard.
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Maya Le Tissier replaces Millie Turner.