Women's Champions League - Group D
FC Bayern München LadiesFC Bayern München Ladies2Barcelona FemeninoBarcelona Femenino0

FC Bayern München Ladies v Barcelona Femenino

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

FC Bayern München Ladies

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Grohs
  • 8Rall
  • 13de Souza da Silva
  • 4Viggósdóttir
  • 30Simon
  • 16Magull
  • 25Zadrazil
  • 31Stanway
  • 12Lohmann
  • 11Schüller
  • 17Bühl

Substitutes

  • 1Benkarth
  • 3Kumagai
  • 14Bragstad
  • 20Kett
  • 27Laurent
  • 33Leitzig
  • 35Landenberger
  • 36Gloning
  • 37Rudelic
  • 39Kappes
  • 44Rúnarsdóttir

Barcelona Femenino

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Paños
  • 15Bronze
  • 2Paredes
  • 4León Cebrián
  • 16Rolfö
  • 14Bonmatí
  • 21Walsh
  • 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
  • 7Crnogorcevic
  • 18da Silva Ferreira
  • 9Caldentey Oliver

Substitutes

  • 3Codina
  • 6Pina
  • 8Torrejón
  • 17Paralluelo
  • 19Vilamala
  • 20Oshoala
  • 22Rábano
  • 23Engen
  • 24Font
  • 25Ramírez
  • 37Font
Referee:
Esther Staubli

Match Stats

Home TeamFC Bayern München LadiesAway TeamBarcelona Femenino
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sydney Lohmann (FC Bayern München Ladies) header from the left side of the box following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München Ladies. Conceded by Fridolina Rolfö.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Sarah Zadrazil.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patri Guijarro with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Maria Grohs.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Carolin Simon.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Georgia Stanway.

  10. Post update

    Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sarah Zadrazil (FC Bayern München Ladies).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patri Guijarro.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino).

  14. Post update

    Lina Magull (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Carolin Simon.

  16. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München Ladies. Lina Magull tries a through ball, but Lea Schüller is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (FC Bayern München Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lina Magull.

  18. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München Ladies. Conceded by Fridolina Rolfö.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Sarah Zadrazil.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Mapi León tries a through ball, but Geyse Ferreira is caught offside.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women3300110119
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines31115144
3Real Madrid Femenino31112204
4Vllaznia Femra3003015-150

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies32107167
2Roma Femminile32106427
3St. Pölten Women310248-43
4Slavia Prague Women300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women4310103710
2Lyon Féminines42119637
3Juventus Femminile41214315
4Zürich Women4004112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino4301163139
2FC Bayern München Ladies43017619
3Benfica Women4202613-76
4Rosengård Women4004310-70
View full Women's Champions League tables

