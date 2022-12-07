FC Bayern München Ladies v Barcelona Femenino

Attempt missed. Sydney Lohmann (FC Bayern München Ladies) header from the left side of the box following a corner.
Line-ups
FC Bayern München Ladies
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Grohs
- 8Rall
- 13de Souza da Silva
- 4Viggósdóttir
- 30Simon
- 16Magull
- 25Zadrazil
- 31Stanway
- 12Lohmann
- 11Schüller
- 17Bühl
Substitutes
- 1Benkarth
- 3Kumagai
- 14Bragstad
- 20Kett
- 27Laurent
- 33Leitzig
- 35Landenberger
- 36Gloning
- 37Rudelic
- 39Kappes
- 44Rúnarsdóttir
Barcelona Femenino
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Paños
- 15Bronze
- 2Paredes
- 4León Cebrián
- 16Rolfö
- 14Bonmatí
- 21Walsh
- 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
- 7Crnogorcevic
- 18da Silva Ferreira
- 9Caldentey Oliver
Substitutes
- 3Codina
- 6Pina
- 8Torrejón
- 17Paralluelo
- 19Vilamala
- 20Oshoala
- 22Rábano
- 23Engen
- 24Font
- 25Ramírez
- 37Font
- Referee:
- Esther Staubli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, FC Bayern München Ladies. Conceded by Fridolina Rolfö.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Sarah Zadrazil.
Hand ball by Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino).
Attempt blocked. Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patri Guijarro with a headed pass.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Maria Grohs.
Attempt saved. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Carolin Simon.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Georgia Stanway.
Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sarah Zadrazil (FC Bayern München Ladies).
Attempt saved. Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patri Guijarro.
Foul by Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino).
Lina Magull (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Carolin Simon.
Offside, FC Bayern München Ladies. Lina Magull tries a through ball, but Lea Schüller is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (FC Bayern München Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lina Magull.
Corner, FC Bayern München Ladies. Conceded by Fridolina Rolfö.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Sarah Zadrazil.
Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Mapi León tries a through ball, but Geyse Ferreira is caught offside.