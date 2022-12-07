Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group C
Lyon FémininesLyon Féminines2Zürich WomenZürich Women0

Lyon Féminines v Zürich Women

Line-ups

Lyon Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Endler
  • 18SombathSubstituted forCaymanat 57'minutes
  • 21Gilles
  • 3Renard
  • 4BachaSubstituted forMorroniat 66'minutes
  • 26Horan
  • 11EgurrolaSubstituted forMarozsánat 66'minutes
  • 25BenyahiaSubstituted forvan de Donkat 57'minutes
  • 20Cascarino
  • 24BruunSubstituted forLe Sommerat 57'minutes
  • 28Malard

Substitutes

  • 2Jauréna
  • 5Morroni
  • 9Le Sommer
  • 10Marozsán
  • 17van de Donk
  • 19Sylla
  • 23Cayman
  • 27Becho
  • 30Paljevic
  • 40Holmgren

Zürich Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Friedli
  • 2Mégroz
  • 8Stierli
  • 26VetterleinBooked at 37mins
  • 4Pando
  • 11Riesen
  • 5BernauerSubstituted forPilgrimat 63'minutes
  • 15Rey
  • 24DubsBooked at 17mins
  • 17Piubel
  • 20Humm

Substitutes

  • 6Wos
  • 7Pilgrim
  • 9Markou
  • 10Pinther
  • 16Enz
  • 19Egli
  • 21Romero
  • 23Schärz
  • 31Bollmann
Referee:
Monika Mularczyk

Match Stats

Home TeamLyon FémininesAway TeamZürich Women
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home21
Away4
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dzsenifer Marozsán.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Dzsenifer Marozsán replaces Damaris Egurrola.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Perle Morroni replaces Selma Bacha because of an injury.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Lyon Féminines 2, Zürich Women 0. Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Zürich Women. Alayah Pilgrim replaces Vanessa Bernauer.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Marion Rey (Zürich Women).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Naomi Mégroz (Zürich Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nadine Riesen.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Janice Cayman (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Janice Cayman (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nadine Riesen (Zürich Women).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Daniëlle van de Donk replaces Inès Benyahia.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Eugénie Le Sommer replaces Signe Bruun.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Janice Cayman replaces Alice Sombath.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Irina Pando.

  16. Post update

    Julia Stierli (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Inès Benyahia (Lyon Féminines).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Delphine Cascarino (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Damaris Egurrola.

  19. Post update

    Inès Benyahia (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Vanessa Bernauer (Zürich Women).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women3300110119
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines31115144
3Real Madrid Femenino31112204
4Vllaznia Femra3003015-150

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies32107167
2Roma Femminile32106427
3St. Pölten Women310248-43
4Slavia Prague Women300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women32109367
2Lyon Féminines42117617
3Juventus Femminile31204225
4Zürich Women4004110-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino3300161159
2FC Bayern München Ladies320156-16
3Benfica Women4202613-76
4Rosengård Women4004310-70
View full Women's Champions League tables

