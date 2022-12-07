Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Raheem Sterling scored in England's opening game of the World Cup - a 6-2 victory over Iran

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Raheem Sterling has asked the Football Association to look into him re-joining the England squad at the World Cup in Qatar, according to a source close to the player.

A decision is expected on Thursday, with England playing France in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Chelsea winger left on Sunday after reports of a break-in at his Surrey mansion.

Sterling missed England's 3-0 win against Senegal as he returned home.

His representative had said his family were at home on Saturday when there were "armed intruders".

Sterling was said to be "shaken" and concerned for the well-being of his children.

However, in a statement Surrey police then said they were investigating a report of a burglary after the occupants of the house returned to find jewellery and watches had been taken, and that no threats of violence were involved.

On Wednesday, they said they are not linking the case to another attempted burglary in the same village.

No arrests have been made yet in relation to the break-in at Sterling's home.

The FA is yet to reveal exactly what they were told about the incident before Sterling's departure.

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds